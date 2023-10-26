Geheimnisnacht & Double XP are Live from October 26 - November 5!

Heroes!

Geheimnisnacht is the most ill-omened night of the year and with both Mannslieb and Morrslieb full in the sky only the strong and brave dare venture into the dark. During Gehimnisnacht it's said that the veil between the living and the dead is thinner, and it's the perfect time to visit the Gardens of Morr to pay homage to the ancestors.

The most ill-omened time of the year has returned to Vermintide 2, and this year it is more menacing than ever before, with old favorites and new challenges to conquer. Geheimnisnacht is live on all platforms between October 26 - November 5.

All players playing during Geheimnisnacht will also earn Double XP!

Challenge yourself and your fellow heroes during Geheimnisnacht. Visit a ritual site, collect the Skull of Blosphoros, and survive the remainder of the mission(s) in order to earn time-limited rewards. Good luck!

This Geheimnisnacht, you will find the following in-game:

Disrupt the Disruptors: The word from Lohner's scouts is that the pactsworn are conducting rituals centered on a particularly animated skull. Lost in whatever it is they were up to, they didn't pay the scouts any heed at first. Then one lass chucked a rock at a celebrant and the rest flung themselves at her, eyes aglow and murder in their vicious hearts. It all went downhill from there. According to the survivors, the pactsworn were stronger than normal, like the skull was empowering them ... There was some mention of a mocking voice as well, though that is probably the least of anyone's worries.

The ritual sites can be located in; Festering Ground, War Camp, Blood in the Darkness, Wizard's Tower, and Khazukan Kazakit-ha! It’s on you if you want to get involved or just … leave it all the hell alone.

The Skull of Blosphoros: Disrupt the ritual and secure the Skull of Blosphoros for an extra challenge. Select your courier with caution as there is no second chance of picking up the Skull during that mission once it has been lost.

Defeat the Ritual Guardian: Be careful when you interact with the ritual sites, as not all Pactsworn take kindly to it. Disturbing the ritual might find you on the receiving end of blade of 'eavy Metal with a grudge to bear.



During Geheimnisnacht you can earn five new unique time-limited rewards by completing the themed quests. New weapon illusions and portrait frames are awaiting those brave enough to complete the challenge. Curious what these weapon illusions might be? Take a look at the preview below from Jellynx.

Watch your step! While traversing the Reikland, you might encounter Nurglings. They're known to cause mischief, giggle, and rarely come in small numbers. Hopefully, they scatter quickly!

Hotfix 5.1.3