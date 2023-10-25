 Skip to content

Chess! update for 25 October 2023

Chess! Hotfix 2

Chess! Hotfix 2

Build 12533420

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second hotfix to improve performance:

  • improved some level optimization (more improvements to come)
  • now autosaves graphics settings and reapplies settings after restart
  • other small bug fixes

Chess! now defaults to the Medium graphics settings. The High setting enables Raytracing and was causing issues with some GPUs. Chess! now saves your graphics selections, so after changing resolution/window mode/graphics quality once it will load that setting each time the game starts.
Thank you everyone for the feedback, reviews, and enhancement requests!

