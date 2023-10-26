 Skip to content

Red Matter update for 26 October 2023

1.0.010 patch

Build 12533417

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Revamped controls: Now with proper smooth locomotion
· 4K textures: Increased resolution of textures across the board
· New localization: Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese - Brazil, Simplified Chinese

