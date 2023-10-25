 Skip to content

The Wolf Is Dead Playtest update for 25 October 2023

Tutorial Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The tutorial, eternal thorn in the side, has been updated again.

  • Big tutorial rework
  • House updates
  • Scene dialogue updates
  • Scene updates

