Halloween Update Is Now Available!

Hello, fellow thieves! The Halloween spirit has descended upon the State, and Jack is ready to embark on a new adventure. However, this time, his target won't be the treasure of the wealthy but their rotten souls.

Here's what awaits you in Update 1.13:

New Halloween Mission for the " Challenge" Mode - A timely heist that, temporarily, will be available to all players who have completed at least one chapter in the main storyline (equivalent to 4 heists). Afterwards, the mission will only unlock after finishing three chapters.

Pumpkin Mask - A special reward for completing all the mission goals. To obtain it, search Jack's house in the main storyline of the game.

Immerse yourself in the Halloween atmosphere with two new musical compositions.

The world of crime is ever-evolving, and now you'll face new challenges and rewards. Difficulty in chapters 4 and 5 has been increased. There have been adjustments to the balance of prices, loot, skills and experience gained. Get ready for a real challenge, especially if you're playing on the highest difficulty!

The Halloween celebration has begun! Fearlessly embark on your heist and don't forget to put on your Pumpkin Mask! ːThePhantomː