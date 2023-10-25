Patch v.1.1.243

Greetings Lampbearers,

NG+

To access both NG+1 and NG+0 from the anchor, we've changed the text to "Start New Adventure". We observed that some people were confused and hesitant to select NG+ because it might have seemed like only +1 was the option. We have made it more user-friendly.

Vestiges are now disappearing gradually on each NG+ loop. So in NG+1, only 9 are removed. In NG+2, 14 are removed. In NG+3, there are no vestiges left except for Skyrest Bridge and Adyr's Shrine.

Optimization

We've optimized the general performance of Lumen in UE5 with the help of EPIC to gain an extra 1 or 2 ms of GPU processing throughout the game experience.

We've removed cast shadows from some Umbral meshes that didn't project any shadows (when against the wall or piled up) to increase FPS in certain areas.

Gameplay

We've made slight adjustments to the player's sprint animation to give it a more grounded look.

Bosses

Improved visibility of ice crystal shards of certain boss at the to help players identify threats more easily.

AI

Enemy density adjustments have been made in the following locations: Redcopse, Sanctuary of Baptism, Pilgrim's Perch, Forsaken Fen, Fitzroy's Gorge, and Lower Calrath. Please note that these adjustments only apply to NG0. The game is still highly challenging, so you'll need to "git gud."

Fixed an issue in Pilgrim's Perch where a Hallowed Brother at the Sanctuary of Baptism was not respawning under certain circumstances.

Adjusted the region scalers for different marksmen at Pilgrim's Perch to ensure they are properly balanced in terms of difficulty.

Collisions

Collisions have been improved in Fritzroy's Gorge to prevent players from getting stuck and to enhance navigation.

Blocking presets have been removed from environmental assets that provoked players to get micro-stuck in Upper Calrath. Better fitting blocking presets have been added for some dead corpses.

A collision has been adjusted for some rocks in the Fief of the Chill Curse that could cause players to get stuck when being hit in certain conditions.

Collision improvements on walls and ground tiles have been made in Upper Calrath to prevent players from having micro steps.

Visuals

Blood trails that appear when hitting enemies have been refined to enhance the feeling of making an impact on an enemy.

Minor adjustments have been made to the materials of several armor sets to enhance their visual quality without affecting performance (changes in shader parameters and textures).

UI

A potential crash has been fixed, where if, for any reason, your inventory contained an invalid item, the game could crash.

Vestige Seedlings displayed in the equipment menu are now refreshed at a faster rate to prevent false positives.

Quality Of Life

New items now feature a small icon to indicate that they are newly acquired.

On SteamDeck, the introduction of password input is now more ergonomic, utilizing Steam's virtual keyboard.

