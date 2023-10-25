 Skip to content

Chiki-Chiki Playtest update for 25 October 2023

0.6.7_f2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Texts(FR) correction.
• Removal of a confusing text line in the description of the first level.
• Removal of the foreground seaweeds in the first level for better visibility.

