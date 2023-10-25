• Texts(FR) correction.
• Removal of a confusing text line in the description of the first level.
• Removal of the foreground seaweeds in the first level for better visibility.
Chiki-Chiki Playtest update for 25 October 2023
0.6.7_f2
• Texts(FR) correction.
