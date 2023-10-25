- Reduced 3D grass at all tracks to improve performance. (I kinda over did it)
- Lowered max power increase from weather/altitude.
- Added minimum power level reduction due to weather/altitude.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 25 October 2023
Version 0.037
