Patch Notes v1.2.15

BIG UPDATES
- Further memory/save data optimizations to reduce (and hopefully fix) crashes on consoles.
- Fixed repaired composters respawning and replacing dreamstones placed where they used to be.
- Fixed getting stuck after placing your first seed bowl and leaving the ranch or reloading.
- Fixed being unable to use seeds in recipes, which made sesame buns impossible to cook.
Additional Updates
- Fixed following dinos sometimes getting stuck in forced walk mode.
- Added extra footprints to the second Corythosaurus tracking quest to make them easier to find.
- Fixed slightly raised areas of ranch terrain which clipped through paths and biome tiles.
- Fixed dropped items being able to fall past the edge of the navmesh where they couldn't be retrieved.
- Fixed "All in the Wrist" and "A Brand New Bakery" being triggerable at the same time, causing duplicates of Granny and Marlo.
- Fixed a Spanish translation error which caused confusion between blueberries and cranberries.
- Fixed the Spanish translation claiming that Euoplocephalus stands on two legs rather than short legs.
- Fixed unreasonably large collision on the Palo Verde tree.
- Fixed animation when mounting a dino while it played its 'disgusted' animation (e.g. immediately after waking up).
- Dino head look is now disabled during petting, so the hand positioning is more consistent.
- Fixed a seam in the Ariacotta navmesh for large dinos.
- Fixed a forest puddle blocking navigation for large dinos.
- Fixed a broken task in "Stone Mason Owynn" if you already had the required stone.
- Fixed a few broken animations when mounted on certain dinos.
- Fixed Mari's dino storage not working correctly with very old saves.
- Fixed incorrect weather when loading a slot with a different season to the main menu season.
- Fixed some Shenanigan dinos clipping into the upgraded library.
- NPC wallets now reset daily regardless of game day (reduces the impact of the game day reset bug).
- Desert merchants now start work at 6am, for a much healthier 13 hour work day.
- Mari and Owynn now appear properly in the Plaza for Shenanigan.
- Fixed a softlock when quitting while harvesting a wild collectable.
- Credited individual linguists who worked on the translations. :heart:
- Many other things too minor to mention.
