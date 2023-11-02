 Skip to content

Paleo Pines update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.15

Paleo Pines update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes v1.2.15

BIG UPDATES

  • Further memory/save data optimizations to reduce (and hopefully fix) crashes on consoles.
  • Fixed repaired composters respawning and replacing dreamstones placed where they used to be.
  • Fixed getting stuck after placing your first seed bowl and leaving the ranch or reloading.
  • Fixed being unable to use seeds in recipes, which made sesame buns impossible to cook.

Additional Updates

  • Fixed following dinos sometimes getting stuck in forced walk mode.
  • Added extra footprints to the second Corythosaurus tracking quest to make them easier to find.
  • Fixed slightly raised areas of ranch terrain which clipped through paths and biome tiles.
  • Fixed dropped items being able to fall past the edge of the navmesh where they couldn't be retrieved.
  • Fixed "All in the Wrist" and "A Brand New Bakery" being triggerable at the same time, causing duplicates of Granny and Marlo.
  • Fixed a Spanish translation error which caused confusion between blueberries and cranberries.
  • Fixed the Spanish translation claiming that Euoplocephalus stands on two legs rather than short legs.
  • Fixed unreasonably large collision on the Palo Verde tree.
  • Fixed animation when mounting a dino while it played its 'disgusted' animation (e.g. immediately after waking up).
  • Dino head look is now disabled during petting, so the hand positioning is more consistent.
  • Fixed a seam in the Ariacotta navmesh for large dinos.
  • Fixed a forest puddle blocking navigation for large dinos.
  • Fixed a broken task in "Stone Mason Owynn" if you already had the required stone.
  • Fixed a few broken animations when mounted on certain dinos.
  • Fixed Mari's dino storage not working correctly with very old saves.
  • Fixed incorrect weather when loading a slot with a different season to the main menu season.
  • Fixed some Shenanigan dinos clipping into the upgraded library.
  • NPC wallets now reset daily regardless of game day (reduces the impact of the game day reset bug).
  • Desert merchants now start work at 6am, for a much healthier 13 hour work day.
  • Mari and Owynn now appear properly in the Plaza for Shenanigan.
  • Fixed a softlock when quitting while harvesting a wild collectable.
  • Credited individual linguists who worked on the translations. :heart:
  • Many other things too minor to mention.

