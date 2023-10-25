Halloween Update: Surprise!

Share · View all patches · Build 12532970 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 15:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Trick or Treat!

Celebrate Halloween on Otter Island with our surprise update, lovingly concocted in our cauldron!

Halloween event for a limited time:

Everyone's dressed up for Halloween on Otter Island! Check out the exclusive visuals in the game menus. We know how to party here!

New game mode:

Competitive mode: Players can now play a boosted solo survival game and enter their score in the local or world rankings. Who will be the best exorcist in the world?

Important changes:

The difficulty of the final boss battle in Arc 8 has been reduced.

The controls for the "Dangoal" mini-game have been changed to be more precise and faster.

Barbak no longer has danghosts skewered on his visuals after arc 4 of the story mode.

Bug fixes:

Dangoal: The ball no longer stops when we explode out of range.

Dangoal: Astral shapes no longer get stuck in corners when you lose control.

Story: On Momoni's ultimate puzzle in arc 3, it was possible to not trigger the ending dialogue.

Environments: Candle flame textures now load again.

Environments: The beach colour correction has been reset to normal.

Versus: Power pop-ups no longer speed up each time they appear.

Thank you all for your invaluable feedback. Don't hesitate to contact us on our social channels and come chat about the game on [our Discord server](bit.ly/UmeshuLoversDiscord) !

Have fun and a very happy Halloween to you all!