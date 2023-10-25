 Skip to content

ENDLESS™ Dungeon update for 25 October 2023

[25 October Hotfix]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As we are working on the Update for the Co-op (so heroes will be unlocked for everyone during a multiplayer game), here is a quick hotfix for today.
We are aiming to have that update end of this week or early next week.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10094]

  • Improved compatibility with old Nvidia GPUs (fixing lighting issues)
  • Fixed an issue where a crash can occur when player attempts to 'Quit and return to Main Menu' after Eriaudy introduction.
  • Fixed an issue where the fight against Red Dead Eye could not be completed when playing in Hard Mode

Have a nice day

