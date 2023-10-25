[25 October Hotfix]

As we are working on the Update for the Co-op (so heroes will be unlocked for everyone during a multiplayer game), here is a quick hotfix for today.

We are aiming to have that update end of this week or early next week.

Version: This is the number you will see inside the game [1.1.10094]

Improved compatibility with old Nvidia GPUs (fixing lighting issues)

Fixed an issue where a crash can occur when player attempts to 'Quit and return to Main Menu' after Eriaudy introduction.

Fixed an issue where the fight against Red Dead Eye could not be completed when playing in Hard Mode

Have a nice day