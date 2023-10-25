v0.4.1 better clicking

changes / quality of life
- every interaction is now performed with a single click instead of having to keep holding the mouse button. in some cases, holding the mouse button will keep the interaction going (like chopping wood and taking items from a stockpile)
i hope this will improve the gameplay alot, making the interaction less finicky
- when holding a mouse button on certain building, giving them items (such as giving logs to a campfire), you won't automatically also throw in other items anymore. instead you'll have to click (and hold) again to start giving other items. (this applies for campfires, bonfires, fire pits, the animal feeder, pantry, tavern and furnace)
fixes
- fixed the hitbox on the pause/resume button
- fixed a bug when removing a construction site that was multiple tiles large it would often result in a crash at some point
- fixed a bug where you can get the "any" item from the incubator
- fixed a bug where you can get infinite eggs from the incubator
- fixed a bug where eggs hatch instantly from the incubator
- fixed a bug where you can't place an egg in the incubator by dragging an egg from your inventory
- fixed a bug where the game softlocked after getting the ending screen
- fixed some sprites not being drawed properly when zoomed in
- some optimization
