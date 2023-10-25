Frog Detective Localization Update!

Hello Frog Fans,
Frog Detective 3 is now available in ~
- French
- Italian
- German
- Latin American Spanish
- Brazilian Portuguese
Tell all your linguistically gifted friends!
