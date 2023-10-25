 Skip to content

Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County update for 25 October 2023

Frog Detective Localization Update!

Hello Frog Fans,

Frog Detective 3 is now available in ~

  • French
  • Italian
  • German
  • Latin American Spanish
  • Brazilian Portuguese

Tell all your linguistically gifted friends!

