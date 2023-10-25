Patch 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12532805 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 14:59:07 UTC by Wendy

Another quick patch!

Thank you everyone for your detailed bug reports!

Fixed an issue where you were unable to select a recently summoned card in your hand with a controller.

Fixed an issue where you could not hover over a locked hero in the edit party menu with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the "Into The Depths" achievement did not trigger.

Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the card upgrade interface while simultaneously increasing the font size on cards from the options panel.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks