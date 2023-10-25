 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 25 October 2023

Patch 1.02

Patch 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick patch!
Thank you everyone for your detailed bug reports!

  • Fixed an issue where you were unable to select a recently summoned card in your hand with a controller.
  • Fixed an issue where you could not hover over a locked hero in the edit party menu with a controller.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Into The Depths" achievement did not trigger.
  • Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the card upgrade interface while simultaneously increasing the font size on cards from the options panel.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

