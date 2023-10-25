Patch 1.02

Another quick patch!
Thank you everyone for your detailed bug reports!
- Fixed an issue where you were unable to select a recently summoned card in your hand with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where you could not hover over a locked hero in the edit party menu with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the "Into The Depths" achievement did not trigger.
- Fixed a rare crash that could happen at the card upgrade interface while simultaneously increasing the font size on cards from the options panel.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update