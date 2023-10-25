New in Paladins - Valor's End

New Event Pass: Out Now

Snowfall Junction Restoration: Out Now

Custom Games and UI Improvements: Out Now

Major Balance Pass: Out Now

Swift Siege: October 27th - 30th

Classic Maps: November 3rd - 6th

Team Arena: November 10th - 13th

Effects Bar

Some of our Champions have had icons that show enemies when their effects are applied to them, but it wasn’t very consistent and was often out of the way for players' eyes. We’ve moved where to look for these icons as well as added a whole host of new ones, giving opponents more room to counterplay against certain effects. Here is the list of effects shown:

Lex Discover

Lillith Hex

Seris Soul Orbs

Luna’s Stun Target

Corvus Mark

Jenos Mark

Rei Linked Target

Kasumi Curse

Moji Mark

Omen Brand

Up to a maximum of 5 effects can show in this space, so you’ll be able to keep track of even the most hectic of team compositions. We hope players enjoy & get more meaningful use from this improved system!

Custom Matches

After popular demand, Payload will be joining the other modes as an option in Customs! This means no matter what modes are in rotation, all of our core set is available for friendly & competitive practice.In addition to this change, we also have added another suite of game rules to Customs to allow player to further create fun ways to play! The list includes:

Disable Anti-Healing

Credit Tick Frequency

Credits to Give per Tick

Credits for Holding the Objective

Credits for Pushing the Payload

Bonus Credits per Contesting Player

Improved & Unified Menus

We’ve done a large pass on all of the UI & mechanics used in menus to create a more unified experience for players! Major changes include:

New Aquisition Popup for Items

In Game Item Store now allows Undo until you leave Spawn Items will appear at lower opacity until purchased

New, unified button appearance

The ability to buy up to 50 Boosters at once

Notifications are now a lighter fuchsia hue

Account XP is now a green bar

XP in EOML are now full circles

Here are just some of the places we’ve improved:

Early Snow Falls

Winter arrives early as Snowfall Junction is the next map to regain some of its original details from the Open Beta era! From windows lining the fort to small stands set up within every nook, make sure to stop and appreciate the little things next time you’re visiting.

Mode Rotations

Limited Time Modes

New

Swift Siege | October 27th - 30th

* Speed is key in this shortened & heightened version of Siege! Each team starts out at 2/4 score with increased starting & earned Credits and a minor bump in movement speed, so make each play count as the game can end in one push! * Score reduced to 2

Respawn Time set to 5s

Starting Credits at 1000

Credits per second raised to 3/s

Credits for Objective Play raised to 7/s

Anti-Healing scales 5% every 25s

Classic Maps | November 3rd - 6th

* We’ve dug back into the archives once more, this time unearthing some original versions of beloved Siege maps. The first versions of Stone Keep, Warder’s Gate, and Timber Mill are all back in this throwback queue! * Note: These maps were fortunate enough to be in a restorable state, earlier maps are proving more complex. We’ll do our due diligence, but no additions are currently planned!

Team Arena | November 10th - 13th

* Gunplay is front & center in this variant of Team Deathmatch, with increased weapon & headshot damage but slowed cooldowns. Use abilities wisely and focus your aim to secure victory! * Weapon Damage increased by 15%

Headshot Weapon Damage increased by 25%

Cooldowns slowed by 40%

For the full update notes, visit our website!