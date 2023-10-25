New in Paladins - Valor's End

Valor's End Update - Live Now
New Event Pass: Out Now
Snowfall Junction Restoration: Out Now
Custom Games and UI Improvements: Out Now
Major Balance Pass: Out Now
Swift Siege: October 27th - 30th
Classic Maps: November 3rd - 6th
Team Arena: November 10th - 13th
Effects Bar
Some of our Champions have had icons that show enemies when their effects are applied to them, but it wasn’t very consistent and was often out of the way for players' eyes. We’ve moved where to look for these icons as well as added a whole host of new ones, giving opponents more room to counterplay against certain effects. Here is the list of effects shown:
- Lex Discover
- Lillith Hex
- Seris Soul Orbs
- Luna’s Stun Target
- Corvus Mark
- Jenos Mark
- Rei Linked Target
- Kasumi Curse
- Moji Mark
- Omen Brand
Up to a maximum of 5 effects can show in this space, so you’ll be able to keep track of even the most hectic of team compositions. We hope players enjoy & get more meaningful use from this improved system!
Custom Matches
After popular demand, Payload will be joining the other modes as an option in Customs! This means no matter what modes are in rotation, all of our core set is available for friendly & competitive practice.In addition to this change, we also have added another suite of game rules to Customs to allow player to further create fun ways to play! The list includes:
- Disable Anti-Healing
- Credit Tick Frequency
- Credits to Give per Tick
- Credits for Holding the Objective
- Credits for Pushing the Payload
- Bonus Credits per Contesting Player
Improved & Unified Menus
We’ve done a large pass on all of the UI & mechanics used in menus to create a more unified experience for players! Major changes include:
-
New Aquisition Popup for Items
-
In Game Item Store now allows Undo until you leave Spawn
- Items will appear at lower opacity until purchased
-
New, unified button appearance
-
The ability to buy up to 50 Boosters at once
-
Notifications are now a lighter fuchsia hue
-
Account XP is now a green bar
-
XP in EOML are now full circles
Here are just some of the places we’ve improved:
Early Snow Falls
Winter arrives early as Snowfall Junction is the next map to regain some of its original details from the Open Beta era! From windows lining the fort to small stands set up within every nook, make sure to stop and appreciate the little things next time you’re visiting.
Mode Rotations
Limited Time Modes
New
Swift Siege | October 27th - 30th
* Speed is key in this shortened & heightened version of Siege! Each team starts out at 2/4 score with increased starting & earned Credits and a minor bump in movement speed, so make each play count as the game can end in one push!
* Score reduced to 2
- Respawn Time set to 5s
- Starting Credits at 1000
- Credits per second raised to 3/s
- Credits for Objective Play raised to 7/s
- Anti-Healing scales 5% every 25s
Classic Maps | November 3rd - 6th
* We’ve dug back into the archives once more, this time unearthing some original versions of beloved Siege maps. The first versions of Stone Keep, Warder’s Gate, and Timber Mill are all back in this throwback queue!
* Note: These maps were fortunate enough to be in a restorable state, earlier maps are proving more complex. We’ll do our due diligence, but no additions are currently planned!
Team Arena | November 10th - 13th
* Gunplay is front & center in this variant of Team Deathmatch, with increased weapon & headshot damage but slowed cooldowns. Use abilities wisely and focus your aim to secure victory!
* Weapon Damage increased by 15%
- Headshot Weapon Damage increased by 25%
- Cooldowns slowed by 40%
For the full update notes, visit our website!
