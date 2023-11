Share · View all patches · Build 12532714 · Last edited 31 October 2023 – 10:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix for version 1.24.2 of Way of the Hunter is now live, addressing an issue with missions Elk Stew Bourguignon, Chimichurri Bear Steak, and Akutaq.

If you run into any issues, the single best place to report it is via the THQ Nordic Redmine: https://thqn.net/woth-rm.

Thank you for your patience and good hunting!