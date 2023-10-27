 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Many Eyed update for 27 October 2023

Update Notes for OCT 27

Share · View all patches · Build 12532631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!
I noticed some old menu text needed to be updated, specifically regarding how the game sets the time of day. Originally in the game's development, the plan was to have the sun in-game track with the sun irl, so that if you're playing the game in the morning it's also morning in the game, or if you're playing at night it's night in-game. This feature unfortunately had to be removed because of some issues that were happening with some of the new Unreal Engine lighting features. In order to get the most out of the engine, the game will always launch as daytime in-game, with the availability to set the game to night from the settings menu.
Thanks again for the support, we're making good progress towards our first 100 copies sold!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2582261 Depot 2582261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link