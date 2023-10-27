Update Notes for OCT 27

Howdy!

I noticed some old menu text needed to be updated, specifically regarding how the game sets the time of day. Originally in the game's development, the plan was to have the sun in-game track with the sun irl, so that if you're playing the game in the morning it's also morning in the game, or if you're playing at night it's night in-game. This feature unfortunately had to be removed because of some issues that were happening with some of the new Unreal Engine lighting features. In order to get the most out of the engine, the game will always launch as daytime in-game, with the availability to set the game to night from the settings menu.

Thanks again for the support, we're making good progress towards our first 100 copies sold!