Physics Lab | Major Update #2 Out Now!

Foxtrot Lab Is Ready!

This update includes a new lab, new objects, added sound effects, new game logo, new option, tweaks to overall graphics and improvements to performance.

Physics Lab | V2.1.1 Patch Notes

New Lab: Foxtrot Point Lab

New Item: Ball {Found In All Labs}

New Item: Barrel {Found In: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Echo & Foxtrot}

New Item: Present {Found In: Bravo, Delta & Foxtrot}

Changed Physics Labs Logo In Main Menu

Added News Section For The Main Menu

Added Object Pick Up SFX

Added Lab Ambient SFX

Tweaked Camera Render Distance

Updated Bravo Point Lab Screen Shot In Lab Select

Added Custom Lab Loading System

Removed Crouching

Lowered Player Collider Radius From 0.5 to 0.4

Added FOV Slider in options

Made Pick Up Anchor Further Away From Player

Changed Default FOV From 75 to 80

Added Dynamic Resolution

Lowered TAA Anti Aisling Quality

Increased MSAA Quality From 2X to 4X

Lowered Render Distance On Charlie Point And Added Fog

Lowered Motion Blur Amount

Changed Opening Load Bars Colour From White To Green

Reworked Start Up To Be Faster

Added New Harlow Digital Logo

This update will most likely be the final major update, although there may be some small updates here and there adding new objects and extra polish to the game as a whole, there won't be any major updates.

What's the future for Physics Lab?

As many may know we announced the VR DLC earlier this week but after the DLC we will be focussing on our next big game Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls but alongside that I'm looking into a possible sequel to this game although nothing is confirmed or even set in stone yet.