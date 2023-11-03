Physics Lab | Major Update #2 Out Now!

Foxtrot Lab Is Ready!
Brief Update Summary:
This update includes a new lab, new objects, added sound effects, new game logo, new option, tweaks to overall graphics and improvements to performance.
Physics Lab | V2.1.1 Patch Notes
-
New Lab: Foxtrot Point Lab
-
New Item: Ball {Found In All Labs}
-
New Item: Barrel {Found In: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Echo & Foxtrot}
-
New Item: Present {Found In: Bravo, Delta & Foxtrot}
-
Changed Physics Labs Logo In Main Menu
-
Added News Section For The Main Menu
-
Added Object Pick Up SFX
-
Added Lab Ambient SFX
-
Tweaked Camera Render Distance
-
Updated Bravo Point Lab Screen Shot In Lab Select
-
Added Custom Lab Loading System
-
Removed Crouching
-
Lowered Player Collider Radius From 0.5 to 0.4
-
Added FOV Slider in options
-
Made Pick Up Anchor Further Away From Player
-
Changed Default FOV From 75 to 80
-
Added Dynamic Resolution
-
Lowered TAA Anti Aisling Quality
-
Increased MSAA Quality From 2X to 4X
-
Lowered Render Distance On Charlie Point And Added Fog
-
Lowered Motion Blur Amount
-
Changed Opening Load Bars Colour From White To Green
-
Reworked Start Up To Be Faster
-
Added New Harlow Digital Logo
Vital Information From Major Update Announcement:
Is this the final major update?
This update will most likely be the final major update, although there may be some small updates here and there adding new objects and extra polish to the game as a whole, there won't be any major updates.
What's the future for Physics Lab?
As many may know we announced the VR DLC earlier this week but after the DLC we will be focussing on our next big game Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls but alongside that I'm looking into a possible sequel to this game although nothing is confirmed or even set in stone yet.
Changed files in this update