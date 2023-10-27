BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Made source changes that may break some UI elements and icons. Please report any strange-looking UI widgets
- Fixed Sanity going below 0 and the player not dying (-1 Sanity Glitch)
- Added more almond water in the levels (Sanity should be balanced now)
- Fixed Level 2
- Better VHS shader
- Halloween Event
- Added grass to Level 94: you can finally touch grass ingame without having to go outside, FPS players look out
- In Level 1 (Floor 2) now the lights occasionally go off and on
- In Level 4 there's now rain on the windows, giving it more immersion
- New footstep sounds
- Added a new skin stealer and partygoer models and fixed the AI
- Revamped Level 37, it should lag a bit less now and should feel less like "motion sickness" as one of you guys mentioned
