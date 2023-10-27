 Skip to content

The Backrooms Deluxe update for 27 October 2023

🎃 Halloween Event

New Update!

What's New?
  • Made source changes that may break some UI elements and icons. Please report any strange-looking UI widgets
  • Fixed Sanity going below 0 and the player not dying (-1 Sanity Glitch)
  • Added more almond water in the levels (Sanity should be balanced now)
  • Fixed Level 2
  • Better VHS shader
  • Halloween Event
  • Added grass to Level 94: you can finally touch grass ingame without having to go outside, FPS players look out
  • In Level 1 (Floor 2) now the lights occasionally go off and on
  • In Level 4 there's now rain on the windows, giving it more immersion
  • New footstep sounds
  • Added a new skin stealer and partygoer models and fixed the AI
  • Revamped Level 37, it should lag a bit less now and should feel less like "motion sickness" as one of you guys mentioned

