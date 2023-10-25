HOTFIX 1 - 25.10.2023

First hotfix addresses most of the reported problems so far.

Version: 1.0.1.68345 (download size: 57 mb)

Thank you for all the feedback we have received so far.

Co-op region selection is now fixed. People from different locations can play together, however both need to choose the same region.

Keybinding resetting or not being accepted when pressing ESC is now fixed. ESC is now blocked temporarily. That was the main cause of most keybinding problems. We will have more comprehensive fix to that in next hotfix.

Autosave and Quicksaves can now be deleted.

Vertical Sync is enabled by default, which no longer causes high strain of CPU when starting the game.

If Vertical Sync is turned off, FPS cap is set to 60 by default. It can be changed in Settings.

Improved co-op stability.

Small tweak to AI, both for enemies and our party if in autonomous mode. We’ll keep improving this.

Multishot item was fixed.

Next hotfix is planned in a few days and we continue to work on further improvements.

Please continue to share your feedback with us. Best way is to do it is via the in-game Report Issue option or by joining our Discord https://discord.gg/eventhorizon and sharing it there.

Cheers,

Event Horizon team