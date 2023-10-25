Hello everyone,

It is time - our Art of Combat update is out now!

Given the name of this update, our focus for the past month and a half has been on combat. We are introducing a brand-new (and long-awaited) weapon - Equinox, a divine weapon that can transform between a Scythe and a Staff.

BUT. THAT'S. NOT. ALL. We're introducing a new Weapon Forms system! Awaken your weapons to unlock their permanent passive buff upgrades and gain access to Alternate Weapon Forms. Two Alternate Form are available in this update for the Battle Hammer-Axe and the Sisterhood Gauntlets. More will arrive in future updates!

We’ve also made a host of new combat-related balance tweaks and changes, including a Capacity Mechanic for the Astral Cord Bow’s Launcher, new enchantments and much more.

Version 0.12.01 - Art of Combat

New Weapon: Equinox

This weapon can switch between either Scythe Mode or Staff Mode. Scythe Mode has slower attacks that deal heavy damage, while Staff Mode has quicker attacks in exchange for reduced damage. These two modes have their own set of directional attacks.

During Scythe Mode, fully charging your Launcher will detach the Scythe-Head from the weapon. It will fling in the direction of the executed Launcher, dealing damage to enemies until it stops upon colliding with a wall. While the Scythe-Head is detached, Staff Mode becomes active.

During Staff Mode, charging your Launcher will recall the Scythe-Head back to your current position, dealing damage to enemies on its way. When it reaches you while you are charging, it re-attaches and a powerful Recall Strike is performed, putting you back in Scythe Mode afterwards.

While the Scythe-Head is detached, you can hit it with your Launcher in Staff Mode to re-launch it! This can be done both while the Scythe-Head is idle or being recalled.

New Feature: Weapon Forms

Bosses will drop a new resource called Perennial Ashes when you defeat them for the first time with each of the five weapons. A total of 20 can be obtained in the current state of the game (25 once we add the final region and boss). Note that clears from a previous version of the game will not count retroactively.

This resource can be used to Awaken Weapons, which will give their base form a new passive power and unlock access to two additional forms.

Awakened Form: This will replace the base version of the weapon, giving it a new passive power. Each of the five weapons has access to this form in this update.

Alternative Form: This form has a completely new design and moveset. While it uses the same Runesmith upgrades and shares some enchantments, it pretty much functions as a brand new weapon! Two of these were added this update, and we will keep releasing new ones as we update the game.

*Perennial Form: This form will modify the base version of the weapon with a new ability (different from the Awakened Form ability). This form will be added in a future update and is currently inaccessible.

New Weapon Forms

Battle Hammer-Axe Awakened Form

Sisterhood Gauntlets Awakened Form

Astral Cord Bow Awakened Form

Link Blades Awakened Form

Equinox Awakened Form

Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form

Sisterhood Gauntlets Alternate Form

New Weapon Enchantments

Recall Reflector (Equinox)

Air Cutter (Equinox)

Pulsating Scythe (Equinox)

Power Bounce (Equinox)

Nimble Stance (Equinox)

Detonating Echo (Equinox)

Harvest (Equinox)

Idle Spin (Equinox)

Sharp Scythe (Equinox)

Armor Piercer (Equinox)

Relentless Finisher (Battle Hammer-Axe)

Focused Attack (Battle Hammer-Axe)

High Five (Sisterhood Gauntlets)

Maelstrom (Sisterhood Gauntlets)

Late Deliverance (Astral Cord Bow)

Magic Quiver (Astral Cord Bow)

New Relics

Miraculous Flask

Aegis Charm

Iron-mesh Scarf

Amulet of Harmony

Geomancer's Ring

Lapis Helmet

Battle Hammer-Axe Weapon Changes:

Down-Air Attack now deals 10 damage to nemies you touch as you descend. While the damage is low, this can allow you to extend combos or add a bit of damage on top of hitting the slam as you land. You can also lightly nudge left or right as you fall, but with very little acceleration, allowing you to slightly tweak where you land during the attack.

Down-Air Launcher knockback angle lightly tweaked to throw enemies more horizontally.

Sisterhood Gauntlets Weapon Changes:

Slightly increased hitstop on Neutral Attack.

Down-Air Attack damage when landing during active increased from 10 to 15.

Astral Cord Bow Weapon Changes:

The bow’s Launcher has been a bit busted for some time now, allowing you to dish insane amounts of hitstun and damage once enough enchantments are collected. We like the huge potential this weapon holds, and we don’t want to disable these crazy combos. However, some sort of DPS control is required, so we have reworked the weapon to have an Arrow Capacity system.

Launcher now consumes one arrow from your Capacity. Each arrow takes time to reload, which can be sped up by increasing your Cooldown Speed.

Neutral and Neutral-Air attacks can now be performed continuously if the attack button is held down.

Astral Cord Bow: Down Attack slightly larger hitbox. Side Attack combo 2nd hit base damage increased from 25 to 30, 3rd hit base damage increased from 30 to 35.

Link Blades Weapon Changes:

Launcher Pull can now pull enemies through platforms.

Down-Air Sweet Spot slightly extended downwards an you gain slightly more height when hitting it.

Down Attack first hit windbox changed to hitbox and now deals 10 damage (instead of just knockback).

Neutral-Air attack slightly bigger second hit hitbox.

Up Attack slightly bigger hitbox.

Blessings Balance Changes:

Intangible Will: Dodge Chance increased from 10/14/18% to 12/16/20%.

Sidestep: Can no longer be upgraded with Luminous Gems.

Last Stand: Can no longer be upgraded with Luminous Gems.

Other Balance Changes:

Dark Trinity: Health reduced from 2000, 1750, 1500 to 1800, 1600, 1400. Some attacks do less damage during the first phase. Slightly reduced the chance to spawn 2 at a time during the first phase.

Protected Dangerous Elite: Instead of being invincible completely, this modifier will reduce your damage to 1. This means the enemy can still be hit, stunned or knocked back if not Shielded.

Tusked Rat enemy: Melee attacks come out slower.

Mask of Kelumin: Damage per hit increased from by 0.5% per level (now starting from 2% with a max of 4% stacking damage per hit)

Mask of Yamphas: Duration increased from 1.5 sec. to 2 sec.

All weapons have received minor tweaks and polish to their game feel.

Cursed Relics Challenge: Movement Speed penalty range changed from 25-35% to 15-30%.

New Language: French

Spiritfall is now translated to French. We plan to add more languages as the game transitions out of Early Access, stay tuned for future announcements.

Miscellaneous / QOL Changes:

You can now view each weapon’s available enchantments in the Codex.

When defeating a boss, a special effect will now trigger.

Purchased Weapon Upgrades from the Runesmith will move to the bottom of the list.

Added keywords (tooltips) for Wavedash, Pounce,Capacity, Scythe Mode, Staff Mode, Recall Strike, Neutral Attack, Neutral-Air Attack

Bug Fixes: