Star Conflict update for 26 October 2023

Delayed game update release for Steam

Build 12532342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pilots! The release of the latest game update is delayed for Steam due to technical reasons. We will try to solve the problems as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.

Sincerely,
Star Conflict Team

