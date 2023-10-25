 Skip to content

Avatar Raiders update for 25 October 2023

Lifetime Supportpatch

Build 12532265

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, after a long run on the preview branch we finally have the adjustments for the maximum number of items live. So now you can set how many grenades and Molotovs your teammates can buy at the beginning.

Additionally we made some runtime adjustments to keep the communication with the Twitch servers up and running.

Unfortunately we also have some bad news:
Unfortunately, we are forced to disable the in-game highscore for privacy reasons. So no new highscores will be sent to our servers anymore. Existing scores will be deleted in the coming days.

