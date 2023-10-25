 Skip to content

Heliopolis Six update for 25 October 2023

Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d11

Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d11

Moin,

we have made a few changes.

Fixed bugs

  • a bug that occurred when assigning pilots was fixed
  • a bug that caused undocking ships to do nothing after loading savegames has also been fixed.

Changes

  • the heat calculation was balanced again

