Patch Notes - v0.3.1/d11

Moin,
we have made a few changes.
Fixed bugs
- a bug that occurred when assigning pilots was fixed
- a bug that caused undocking ships to do nothing after loading savegames has also been fixed.
Changes
- the heat calculation was balanced again
