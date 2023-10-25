Update Alpha 0.0.0.9

Hello to everybody,

I bring you a lot of news.

First of all, I would like to thank you all for playing my game and liking it.

There are more maps as news.

A total of 13 Maps are already available. I am constantly working on new maps and there will be more and more.

Each map has its own difficulty level. I created a Lobby.

A place where you all meet and then "HOST!" Selects a map. You'll exit the lobby to this map together.

Others have to wait, do not click anything, and the server will transfer them to the host.

This functionality is in the test version but it is functional.

Servers can also be set up in the normal way outside the lobby.

Another novelty is finally the possibility to buy items in the game.

Even this function is still in testing and the functionality in Multiplayer will now be tested.

But it is on the right track. Teleport and Oil can be purchased.

You turn your scores into Coins and buy Items with Coins.

The oil slows the opponent for 10 seconds and then the oil disappears.

Teleport transports the player under you and you can move him into the water or under you.

I reduced the startup time from 30 seconds to 20. It will be possible to skip this time in the future.

I am working on other characters that will be selectable for the game.

I added a cup to the game. 1 Cup = 5000Score.

Partial Czech is added.

Have a nice time

FussyCraft