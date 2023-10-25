 Skip to content

HELLCARD: Prologue update for 25 October 2023

Balance and larger UI Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12532124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.6.231025 - 25 Oct 2023

  • Added visual effects for selected influences
  • You can now use pings and emoticons in a Singleplayer game
  • Added a new card GUI template with more space for card description when the Large option is enabled
  • Balance: Deatheater Sword basic damage increased from 3 to 5
  • Balance: Storm of Blades mana cost reduced from 3 to 2 and damage for each Sword card increased from 1 to 2
  • Balance: Shrapnel now deals damage for every Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in the hand
  • Balance: Sharp Rain damage increased to 2 for each Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in hand
  • Balance: Blindsided now deals Deal 15 damage and exhausts after use
  • Balance: Copycat Tired influence has been removed
  • Balance: Garbage Day now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand
  • Balance: Hearteater Bolt now adds the bonus (strength of a killed monster) to the next Bolt played instead of the Hearteater Bolt card itself

The full-game version Update was way bigger and included seasonal zombie outfits. You can read more here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201540/view/3709336747335618522

As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dunegons ːArchduckː
Konstanty

