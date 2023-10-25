Balance and larger UI Update

Version 0.6.231025 - 25 Oct 2023
- Added visual effects for selected influences
- You can now use pings and emoticons in a Singleplayer game
- Added a new card GUI template with more space for card description when the Large option is enabled
- Balance: Deatheater Sword basic damage increased from 3 to 5
- Balance: Storm of Blades mana cost reduced from 3 to 2 and damage for each Sword card increased from 1 to 2
- Balance: Shrapnel now deals damage for every Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in the hand
- Balance: Sharp Rain damage increased to 2 for each Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in hand
- Balance: Blindsided now deals Deal 15 damage and exhausts after use
- Balance: Copycat Tired influence has been removed
- Balance: Garbage Day now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand
- Balance: Hearteater Bolt now adds the bonus (strength of a killed monster) to the next Bolt played instead of the Hearteater Bolt card itself
The full-game version Update was way bigger and included seasonal zombie outfits. You can read more here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201540/view/3709336747335618522
As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dunegons ːArchduckː
Konstanty
Changed files in this update