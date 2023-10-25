Balance and larger UI Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12532124 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 15:09:37 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.6.231025 - 25 Oct 2023

Added visual effects for selected influences

You can now use pings and emoticons in a Singleplayer game

Added a new card GUI template with more space for card description when the Large option is enabled

Balance: Deatheater Sword basic damage increased from 3 to 5

Balance: Storm of Blades mana cost reduced from 3 to 2 and damage for each Sword card increased from 1 to 2

Balance: Shrapnel now deals damage for every Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in the hand

Balance: Sharp Rain damage increased to 2 for each Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in hand

Balance: Blindsided now deals Deal 15 damage and exhausts after use

Balance: Copycat Tired influence has been removed

Balance: Garbage Day now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand

Balance: Hearteater Bolt now adds the bonus (strength of a killed monster) to the next Bolt played instead of the Hearteater Bolt card itself

The full-game version Update was way bigger and included seasonal zombie outfits. You can read more here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1201540/view/3709336747335618522

As Always,

Stay Safe in the Paper Dunegons ːArchduckː

Konstanty