Lornsword Winter Chronicle update for 25 October 2023

Release notes for version 1.7.518

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added keyboard and mouse support
  • Splitscreen coop is now available from the first level
  • Decreased the difficulty of certain levels

