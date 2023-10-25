All aboard the Nightmare Express!

Share · View all patches · Build 12532109 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 13:39:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

…Something scuttles onto the tracks…

Look out conductors!

Something sinister has crawled up from the depths and possessed our beautiful trains!

In this fun Halloween update, an 8-legged nightmare train has descended upon our peaceful world, replacing every freight train with its terrifying brethren!

This special update will run exclusively from 14:00 CET on October 25th to 18:00 CET on November 2nd.

If you’d like to take part, you can activate the special Halloween mode from the game's main menu.

We’ve also teamed up with Two Star Games to create a special 'Chill & Thrill Trains' Steam bundle. Both "Station to Station" and "Choo-Choo Charles" will be available in a Steam 'Complete the Set' bundle, offering an additional 10% discount on both titles.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35854/Chill__Thrill_Trains_Bundle/

This was a fun idea that we had and Gavin from Two Star Games was kind enough to let us bring it to life.

If you take any scary screenshots, we’d love it if you could share them with us on Twitter and Discord.

We hope you enjoy this creepy little update as we continue full steam ahead toward our next big update - ⛏️.

