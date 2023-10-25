"The Electric Ruins" Update

Hello Space Cadets!
We are super proud to announce the release of our newest We Are Screwed! update! A new Universe is now available: The Electric Ruins. The update includes the first two areas of the Ruins, as well as its Corrupted version, the Ruined Ruins.
These new maps will unveil new quests and NPCs, as well as new enemies and, of course, terrifying bosses! But don’t worry, you’ll get new Modules to deal with them. Also, be ready to deal with even more chaos inside the ship as we are introducing the Power Outage! Talking about ships, there is a new one to discover and it has a very silly interior and some unique gameplay... will you find it?
We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve prepared for you, and we dearly hope you enjoy it! We would love to hear your feedback and thoughts on our game, it helps us greatly to improve it and add more exciting content. Therefore, we would like to invite you to follow us on social media, which we are regularly monitoring, and would love to communicate with you there, as well as our Discord.
We hope you enjoy this update!
Safe Manoeuvres!
Your team at Rarebyte
Full notes below:
0.6.63 Patch Notes
25.10.2023
New Features
- Added New Stages
- Added New Corrupted Rift
- Added New Stage-Specific Mechanics
- Added New Enemies and New Bosses
- Added Power Outage Mechanic
- Added New Playable Characters
- Added New Ship
- Added New Corrupted Modules
Balancing
- Adjusted Map Generation to Offer More Variety Within a Run
- Reduced Amount of Levels per Run in Later Stages
- Reworked Amount of Chunks in All Stages, Making Earlier Runs Shorter and Later Runs Less Sluggish
- Improved Single player Experience by Drastically Reducing Tasks Players Have to do Simultaneously.
- Improved Health Pill Effect for Single player. They Now Also Clear Fire, Infestation, etc.
- Reduced Difficulty in All Levels
- Removed Stage-Specific Enemies from Stages They Do Not Belong To (e.g., Fire Enemies Will Only Appear in The Blazing Scrapyard, Infested Enemies Will Only Appear in The Infested Swamps, etc)
- Adjusted Timer Challenge Difficulty to Be a Lot More Challenging
Changes
- Added New Warp Unlock Mechanic! Players Now Have to Complete Different Quests, Other Than Just Fetching the Key in Order to Progress in A Run
- Added A HUD Element to Inform Players About Their Current Objective Within a Level
- Added An Animation to The Cargo Entrance to Show When It Is Full
- Added Additional Upgrades to Hull and Damage Upgrader
- Adjusted Input Layout to Be Less Confusing for New Players
- Added Possibility to Add Save Files to Bug Reports
- Updated Dialog HUD To Improve Visual Clarity
- Added An Introduction Screen to Display Which Corrupted Module Players Carry in Corrupted Rifts
- Reworked Objective Markers to Be More Uniform and Less Confusing
- Reworked Wrench Hit Detection, Making It Easier to Hit Objects Within the Ship
- Reworked Map Introduction and Added Visualization of Run Progression
- Reworked Teleslurper to Be Less Clunky
- Reworked Charging Modules to Not Go into Cooldown When Spamming the Fire Input, Thus Being Less Punishing for Players
- Reworked The First Test Chamber Minigame to Always Be Free
- Adjusted Colors in The Infested Swamps and During Warp
- Adjusted Passive Module Baddie Detector Minimap Icon to Match the Module Icon
- Improved Scavenger Movement Behaviour
Fixes
- Fixed An Issue Where Meteor Shower Trails Would Create Visual Artifacts
- Fixed An Issue Where Drill Worm Turrets Would Not Pause During Stasis
- Fixed An Issue Where Player Input Would Get Stuck After Getting Ejected from A Ship Site While Holding a Tool
- Fixed An Issue Where Disconnecting All Players During a Tutorial Would Soft Lock the Game
- Fixed An Issue Where The "Freebie" Text Would Not Disappear from Pedestals After Picking Up the Item on Them
- Fixed An Issue Where Floor Infestation Was Not Removeable
- Fixed An Issue Where Item Throw Indicators Were Not Hidden When Players Emote
- Fixed An Issue Where Inspect Panels Would Not Position Properly on Higher Resolutions
- Fixed An Issue Where the Control Remapper Would Not Remap Controls Properly
- Fixed An Issue Where Module Descriptions Were Sometimes Missing Input Glyphs
- Fixed An Issue Where Mines Spawned by The Accidental Assist Corrupted Module Would Explode on Damage, Causing Them to Disappear Immediately After Spawning
- Fixed An Issue Where the Player Would Keep Walking After Running Over the Level Start Buttons
- Fixed An Issue Where the Text in The Bug Report Window Was Not Localized
- Fixed An Issue Where the Level Selection Screen Would Not Return to The Proper Level Window (Corrupted Rifts, Main Missions)
- Fixed An Issue Where Map Size Randomization Would Not Work Properly, Forcing All Levels in A Stage to Be Equally Large
- Fixed An Issue Where Shotgun and Burst Enemies Would Not Shoot the Correct Amount of Projectiles
- Fixed An Issue Where Passive Module Reinfoced Window Was Breaking the Ship Health Display
- Fixed An Issue Where Tool Station Items Would Be Tiny When Reprinting Them During Teleportation
- Fixed An Issue Where Start Turrets Would Not Spawn Properly After Using an Extra Life
- Fixed An Issue Where Enemy Packs Would Sometimes Not Spawn Rewards
- Fixed An Issue Where Enemy Packs Would Never Spawn Rewards in Challenges
- Fixed An Issue Where Enemy Packs Would Not Have the Same Marker Color for Each Enemy in The Pack
- Fixed An Issue Where the Level Timer Would Not Show in The Pause Menu
- Fixed An Issue Where Mines Would Become Immortal If They Were Shielded After Being Shot
- Fixed An Issue Where Level Enemies Would Spawn During and Invade Challenges
- Fixed An Issue Where Challenge Borders Would Damage the Ship When Opening
- Fixed An Issue Where Timer Challenges Would Not Pause During Stasis
- Fixed An Issue Where Ship Would Take Damage During Cutscenes
- Fixed Scavenger Homing Turret Shooting Behaviour
- Fixed An Issue Where Enemy Healer Modules Would Continue Working During Cutscenes and While Stasis Is Active
Changed files in this update