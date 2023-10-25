"The Electric Ruins" Update

Hello Space Cadets!

We are super proud to announce the release of our newest We Are Screwed! update! A new Universe is now available: The Electric Ruins. The update includes the first two areas of the Ruins, as well as its Corrupted version, the Ruined Ruins.

These new maps will unveil new quests and NPCs, as well as new enemies and, of course, terrifying bosses! But don’t worry, you’ll get new Modules to deal with them. Also, be ready to deal with even more chaos inside the ship as we are introducing the Power Outage! Talking about ships, there is a new one to discover and it has a very silly interior and some unique gameplay... will you find it?

We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve prepared for you, and we dearly hope you enjoy it! We would love to hear your feedback and thoughts on our game, it helps us greatly to improve it and add more exciting content. Therefore, we would like to invite you to follow us on social media, which we are regularly monitoring, and would love to communicate with you there, as well as our Discord.

Full notes below:

0.6.63 Patch Notes

25.10.2023

New Features

Added New Stages

Added New Corrupted Rift

Added New Stage-Specific Mechanics

Added New Enemies and New Bosses

Added Power Outage Mechanic

Added New Playable Characters

Added New Ship

Added New Corrupted Modules

Balancing

Adjusted Map Generation to Offer More Variety Within a Run

Reduced Amount of Levels per Run in Later Stages

Reworked Amount of Chunks in All Stages, Making Earlier Runs Shorter and Later Runs Less Sluggish

Improved Single player Experience by Drastically Reducing Tasks Players Have to do Simultaneously.

Improved Health Pill Effect for Single player. They Now Also Clear Fire, Infestation, etc.

Reduced Difficulty in All Levels

Removed Stage-Specific Enemies from Stages They Do Not Belong To (e.g., Fire Enemies Will Only Appear in The Blazing Scrapyard, Infested Enemies Will Only Appear in The Infested Swamps, etc)

Adjusted Timer Challenge Difficulty to Be a Lot More Challenging

Changes

Added New Warp Unlock Mechanic! Players Now Have to Complete Different Quests, Other Than Just Fetching the Key in Order to Progress in A Run

Added A HUD Element to Inform Players About Their Current Objective Within a Level

Added An Animation to The Cargo Entrance to Show When It Is Full

Added Additional Upgrades to Hull and Damage Upgrader

Adjusted Input Layout to Be Less Confusing for New Players

Added Possibility to Add Save Files to Bug Reports

Updated Dialog HUD To Improve Visual Clarity

Added An Introduction Screen to Display Which Corrupted Module Players Carry in Corrupted Rifts

Reworked Objective Markers to Be More Uniform and Less Confusing

Reworked Wrench Hit Detection, Making It Easier to Hit Objects Within the Ship

Reworked Map Introduction and Added Visualization of Run Progression

Reworked Teleslurper to Be Less Clunky

Reworked Charging Modules to Not Go into Cooldown When Spamming the Fire Input, Thus Being Less Punishing for Players

Reworked The First Test Chamber Minigame to Always Be Free

Adjusted Colors in The Infested Swamps and During Warp

Adjusted Passive Module Baddie Detector Minimap Icon to Match the Module Icon

Improved Scavenger Movement Behaviour

Fixes