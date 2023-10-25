Major Balance Changes and Halloween Outfits

This update mainly focuses on balance, including a complete rework of several cards and a massive number of buffs and tweaks to others. I will post a full changelog with all changes listed at the end of the post. Along with old values for easy comparison.

The Large UI mode now has a dedicated card template with a smaller centered art allowing for larger font in the card description area.

On the more contemporary side of things, in the spirit of Halloween, there are now three new outfits in the game that can be unlocked only during the Scream Fest sale. Here are the early concepts for the outfits.

And yes, before you ask, the final Mage's outfit in the game is the brainy zombie, not the pumpkin. We came up with the pumpkin head idea when working on the art for Steam. We will totally add pumpkin head sometime later :archduck:

What's Next

Here is a quick roadmap of what will come next:

Monsters

We are now testing and finishing work on a major monster update - pretty much doubling the number of monsters in the game. Along with it will come changes to how runs are generated, with a more cohesive monster presence. This means that after you encounter a monster from a specific family (zombies, skeletons, spiders) chances will be there will be more enemies of various types from the same family on floors below, allowing you to prepare the build accordingly.

This will come sometime in the first half of December.

Artifacts

A batch of over 20 new artifacts for all classes. This also should happen in December at the latest.

Endless Rework

We are aware that some players would prefer their endless without torments while others would prefer even more hardcore ones. We have an idea for a solution that would give more agency to the players and might satisfy both sides.

This should be ready early next year, probably for the full release.

New Class

The fourth class will be ready for the full release early next year. We will, of course, do tests with the community before that. Keep an eye out, I will be posting calls for testers once we are ready.

Full Changelog

Version 0.6.231024 - 24 Oct 2023

Lowered difficulty of monsters summoned via Cook's cauldron

You can now heal normally when replaying the 11th floor while waiting for teammates to catch up

Added visual effects for selected influences

Added information about torment restrictions when creating or changing a character in torment run lobby

You can now use pings and emoticons in a Singleplayer game

Added a new card GUI template with more space for card description when the Large option is enabled

Added Halloween celebration outfits unlockable for everyone who plays the game between 26th Oct and 2nd Nov

Balance: Initiative card now deals 3 damage (or 5 with bonus) instead of 2 and 4

Balance: Judgemental Scowl now additionally gives 2 block

Balance: Deatheater Sword basic damage increased from 3 to 5

Balance: Charge damage and bonus increased from 3 to 4

Balance: Reckless Charge mana cost reduced from 2 to 1. Damage is dealt in medium instead of small radius and the card discards all non-Attack cards instead of the full-hand

Balance: Offering hero HP loss decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Insult has been reworked: Your Swords deal +3 damage. Exhaust.

Balance: Starlight Strike damage increased to 12 from 6

Balance: Defiant Roar now gives 2 block for every monster without the Stamina cost

Balance: Storm of Blades mana cost reduced from 3 to 2 and damage for each Sword card increased from 1 to 2

Balance: Vigor mana cost reduced from 2 to 1 and Stamina cost reduced from 3 to 2

Balance: Overwhelm’s decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or at the end of the turn

Balance: Gut Punch base damage increased from 4 to 5. The damage is doubled if the monster has block

Balance: All Out Strike damage increased from 6 to 8

Balance: Crown is now stackable

Balance: Haymaker damage and bonus increased from 4 to 5

Balance: Knuckle Crack Stamina gain reduced from 6 to 5

Balance: Immutability mana cost reduced from 1 to 0

Balance: Shield Bite now counts the number of cards in your draw pile instead of the cost of cards in your hand

Balance: Sacrificial Lunge damage increased from 6 to 8

Balance: Serrated Blade damage and bonus increased from 4 to 5 and is no longer a Strain card

Balance: Mad Snack has been reworked: Each turn you end without any block increases the bonus damage your Attacks deal. Unstackable. Exhaust. Costs 3 mana

Balance: Flurry of Blows damage increased from 1 to 3

Balance: Unleash bonus damage changed to 5 for each Stamina you have

Balance: Riddle of Steel additionally gives 5 block to all heroes

Balance: Readiness Stamina gain reduced from 6 to 5

Balance: Shrapnel now deals damage for every Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in the hand

Balance: Finesse decreased mana cost of the drawn cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends

Balance: Sharp Rain damage increased to 2 for each Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in hand

Balance: Shadow Stance has been reworked: Every turn 1 most powerful attack on you will deal no more than 5 damage.

Balance: Persevere block gain increased from 4/8 to 5/10

Balance: Maximum Effort in now unstackable

Balance: Blindsided now deals Deal 15 damage and exhausts after use

Balance: Overexertion decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends

Balance: Lash Out now exhausts a random card when used

Balance: Keeping distance mana cost decreased from 1 to 0

Balance: Piercing Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5

Balance: Sleeve Trick now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand at the start of your turn. Additionally, you always get Concussive Arrows instead of Talon Arrows.

Balance: Chain Shot is now an Arrow card called Chainshot Arrow

Balance: Deflect cost increased from 1 to 2

Balance: Rallying Cry: decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends

Balance: Tinker mana cost decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Backflip has been reworked: Each turn 1 strongest monster attack will deal you no more than 10 damage

Balance: Eagle trick decreased mana the cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends

Balance: Copycat Tired influence has been removed

Balance: Breath Control is now unstackable

Balance: Sick & Tired Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5

Balance: Garbage Day now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand

Balance: Precision Bomb now additionally stuns the monster

Balance: Buster Bomb damage increased from 6 to 7

Balance: Dig now additionally takes an Ignite card to hand (if possible)

Balance: Cornucopia now additionally takes an Ignite card to hand (if possible)

Balance: Violence now kills a non-boss monster and exhausts after use

Balance: Scissor Strike damage increased from 2 to 4

Balance: Stonks now exhausts a random card when played

Balance: Trickle down now exhausts a random card when played

Balance: Hired help is not a Strain card anymore but exhausts a random card when played

Balance: Gancho cost has been decreased from 1 to 0 and it now moves a selected monster to the opposite distance (from far to near and vice versa)

Balance: Speed cost decreased from 2 to 1 and moves monsters in a large radius to opposite distance (from far to near and vice versa)

Balance: Entrench cost decreased from 1 to 0

Balance: Shredder Strike bonus damage decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Barrage now deals 12 damage to all monsters with move or flank intents

Balance: Occult Ritual now charges when you play a card instead of exhausting it

Balance: Ritual Channeling mana cost increased from 1 to 2

Balance: Bolt Dance is no longer a Strain card

Balance: Mend Wounds was reworked: If you got damaged last turn, heal the most wounded hero by 20% of your max HP.

Balance: Crowdsource is now a legendary card without the max damage limit

Balance: Volcanic Lightning damage increased from 4 to 6

Balance: Subzero damage bonus increased from 1 to 2 and is no longer a strain card

Balance: Meteor Strike is now a rune card - Meteor Rune which now additionally adds 1 Amnesia card when used

Balance: Unpack the Bag mana cost decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Scroll of Thorns is now a Scroll of Wisdom which makes a selected hero draw a card

Balance: Wind Blast is now a Common card

Balance: Outside the Box now exhausts a random card with the highest cost in hand instead of discarding it but deals 10 times as much damage instead of double damage.

Balance: Cheat’s decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends

Balance: Channel Pain mana cost decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Rune of Thunder is now a Thunder card (no longer a rune card) which deals 10 damage to the monster. If this doesn't kill it, repeat for the nearest monster. Never hits the same monster twice

Balance: Nova damage increased from 4 to 6

Balance: Mana Shield mana cost decreased from 2 to 1

Balance: Shatter now deals 3 damage +1 for every frozen monster and freeze in a medium radius

Balance: Grit damage increased from 1 to 3

Balance: Feedback Loop has been reworked: Every time you lose HP, deal twice that damage to the attacking monster

Balance: Aether Splash has been reworked: Playing a Rune grants 1 bonus damage to Runes. The bonus resets at 10

Balance: Reforge Weakness now counts Status cards in the deck instead of those in hand

Balance: Mental Wall mana cost decreased from 1 to 0

Balance: Infuse now additionally exhausts Status cards in hand

Balance: Vitruvian Mage now deals damage in medium radius instead of a single monster

Balance: Hearteater Bolt now adds the bonus (strength of a killed monster) to the next Bolt played instead of the Hearteater Bolt card itself

Balance: Bolt Hell now deals damage in medium radius instead of a single monster

Balance: Rewrite mana cost decreased from 2 to 1 and the number of added scrolls increased from 1 to 2

Balance: Sunray Rune now deals damage in medium radius instead of cone and has a +2 damage bonus for each Status in your deck

Balance: Anamnesis has been reworked: If you got damaged last turn heal 20% of your MaxHP to all heroes

Balance: Switcheroo has been reworked: Playing a Rune increases bonus damage to Runes. The bonus resets at 6

Balance: Swell has been reworked: If you got damaged last turn heal 20% of your MaxHP to yourself

Balance: Conduit Aura is now a Strain, not an Exhaust card. Has the damage increased from 1 to 3

Balance: Glass Shrike now sets the HP to 50% of your Max HP instead of 15

Balance: Dark Pact now deals 50% of your Max HP damage instead of 10

As Always,

Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeon :archduck:

Konstanty