Major Balance Changes and Halloween Outfits

This update mainly focuses on balance, including a complete rework of several cards and a massive number of buffs and tweaks to others. I will post a full changelog with all changes listed at the end of the post. Along with old values for easy comparison.
The Large UI mode now has a dedicated card template with a smaller centered art allowing for larger font in the card description area.
On the more contemporary side of things, in the spirit of Halloween, there are now three new outfits in the game that can be unlocked only during the Scream Fest sale. Here are the early concepts for the outfits.
And yes, before you ask, the final Mage's outfit in the game is the brainy zombie, not the pumpkin. We came up with the pumpkin head idea when working on the art for Steam. We will totally add pumpkin head sometime later :archduck:
What's Next
Here is a quick roadmap of what will come next:
Monsters
We are now testing and finishing work on a major monster update - pretty much doubling the number of monsters in the game. Along with it will come changes to how runs are generated, with a more cohesive monster presence. This means that after you encounter a monster from a specific family (zombies, skeletons, spiders) chances will be there will be more enemies of various types from the same family on floors below, allowing you to prepare the build accordingly.
This will come sometime in the first half of December.
Artifacts
A batch of over 20 new artifacts for all classes. This also should happen in December at the latest.
Endless Rework
We are aware that some players would prefer their endless without torments while others would prefer even more hardcore ones. We have an idea for a solution that would give more agency to the players and might satisfy both sides.
This should be ready early next year, probably for the full release.
New Class
The fourth class will be ready for the full release early next year. We will, of course, do tests with the community before that. Keep an eye out, I will be posting calls for testers once we are ready.
Full Changelog
Version 0.6.231024 - 24 Oct 2023
- Lowered difficulty of monsters summoned via Cook's cauldron
- You can now heal normally when replaying the 11th floor while waiting for teammates to catch up
- Added visual effects for selected influences
- Added information about torment restrictions when creating or changing a character in torment run lobby
- You can now use pings and emoticons in a Singleplayer game
- Added a new card GUI template with more space for card description when the Large option is enabled
- Added Halloween celebration outfits unlockable for everyone who plays the game between 26th Oct and 2nd Nov
- Balance: Initiative card now deals 3 damage (or 5 with bonus) instead of 2 and 4
- Balance: Judgemental Scowl now additionally gives 2 block
- Balance: Deatheater Sword basic damage increased from 3 to 5
- Balance: Charge damage and bonus increased from 3 to 4
- Balance: Reckless Charge mana cost reduced from 2 to 1. Damage is dealt in medium instead of small radius and the card discards all non-Attack cards instead of the full-hand
- Balance: Offering hero HP loss decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Insult has been reworked: Your Swords deal +3 damage. Exhaust.
- Balance: Starlight Strike damage increased to 12 from 6
- Balance: Defiant Roar now gives 2 block for every monster without the Stamina cost
- Balance: Storm of Blades mana cost reduced from 3 to 2 and damage for each Sword card increased from 1 to 2
- Balance: Vigor mana cost reduced from 2 to 1 and Stamina cost reduced from 3 to 2
- Balance: Overwhelm’s decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or at the end of the turn
- Balance: Gut Punch base damage increased from 4 to 5. The damage is doubled if the monster has block
- Balance: All Out Strike damage increased from 6 to 8
- Balance: Crown is now stackable
- Balance: Haymaker damage and bonus increased from 4 to 5
- Balance: Knuckle Crack Stamina gain reduced from 6 to 5
- Balance: Immutability mana cost reduced from 1 to 0
- Balance: Shield Bite now counts the number of cards in your draw pile instead of the cost of cards in your hand
- Balance: Sacrificial Lunge damage increased from 6 to 8
- Balance: Serrated Blade damage and bonus increased from 4 to 5 and is no longer a Strain card
- Balance: Mad Snack has been reworked: Each turn you end without any block increases the bonus damage your Attacks deal. Unstackable. Exhaust. Costs 3 mana
- Balance: Flurry of Blows damage increased from 1 to 3
- Balance: Unleash bonus damage changed to 5 for each Stamina you have
- Balance: Riddle of Steel additionally gives 5 block to all heroes
- Balance: Readiness Stamina gain reduced from 6 to 5
- Balance: Shrapnel now deals damage for every Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in the hand
- Balance: Finesse decreased mana cost of the drawn cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends
- Balance: Sharp Rain damage increased to 2 for each Arrow in the deck instead of Arrows in hand
- Balance: Shadow Stance has been reworked: Every turn 1 most powerful attack on you will deal no more than 5 damage.
- Balance: Persevere block gain increased from 4/8 to 5/10
- Balance: Maximum Effort in now unstackable
- Balance: Blindsided now deals Deal 15 damage and exhausts after use
- Balance: Overexertion decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends
- Balance: Lash Out now exhausts a random card when used
- Balance: Keeping distance mana cost decreased from 1 to 0
- Balance: Piercing Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5
- Balance: Sleeve Trick now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand at the start of your turn. Additionally, you always get Concussive Arrows instead of Talon Arrows.
- Balance: Chain Shot is now an Arrow card called Chainshot Arrow
- Balance: Deflect cost increased from 1 to 2
- Balance: Rallying Cry: decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends
- Balance: Tinker mana cost decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Backflip has been reworked: Each turn 1 strongest monster attack will deal you no more than 10 damage
- Balance: Eagle trick decreased mana the cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends
- Balance: Copycat Tired influence has been removed
- Balance: Breath Control is now unstackable
- Balance: Sick & Tired Arrow damage increased from 4 to 5
- Balance: Garbage Day now adds 1 Concussive Arrow to your hand
- Balance: Precision Bomb now additionally stuns the monster
- Balance: Buster Bomb damage increased from 6 to 7
- Balance: Dig now additionally takes an Ignite card to hand (if possible)
- Balance: Cornucopia now additionally takes an Ignite card to hand (if possible)
- Balance: Violence now kills a non-boss monster and exhausts after use
- Balance: Scissor Strike damage increased from 2 to 4
- Balance: Stonks now exhausts a random card when played
- Balance: Trickle down now exhausts a random card when played
- Balance: Hired help is not a Strain card anymore but exhausts a random card when played
- Balance: Gancho cost has been decreased from 1 to 0 and it now moves a selected monster to the opposite distance (from far to near and vice versa)
- Balance: Speed cost decreased from 2 to 1 and moves monsters in a large radius to opposite distance (from far to near and vice versa)
- Balance: Entrench cost decreased from 1 to 0
- Balance: Shredder Strike bonus damage decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Barrage now deals 12 damage to all monsters with move or flank intents
- Balance: Occult Ritual now charges when you play a card instead of exhausting it
- Balance: Ritual Channeling mana cost increased from 1 to 2
- Balance: Bolt Dance is no longer a Strain card
- Balance: Mend Wounds was reworked: If you got damaged last turn, heal the most wounded hero by 20% of your max HP.
- Balance: Crowdsource is now a legendary card without the max damage limit
- Balance: Volcanic Lightning damage increased from 4 to 6
- Balance: Subzero damage bonus increased from 1 to 2 and is no longer a strain card
- Balance: Meteor Strike is now a rune card - Meteor Rune which now additionally adds 1 Amnesia card when used
- Balance: Unpack the Bag mana cost decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Scroll of Thorns is now a Scroll of Wisdom which makes a selected hero draw a card
- Balance: Wind Blast is now a Common card
- Balance: Outside the Box now exhausts a random card with the highest cost in hand instead of discarding it but deals 10 times as much damage instead of double damage.
- Balance: Cheat’s decreased mana cost of the cards now ends when they are played or when the turn ends
- Balance: Channel Pain mana cost decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Rune of Thunder is now a Thunder card (no longer a rune card) which deals 10 damage to the monster. If this doesn't kill it, repeat for the nearest monster. Never hits the same monster twice
- Balance: Nova damage increased from 4 to 6
- Balance: Mana Shield mana cost decreased from 2 to 1
- Balance: Shatter now deals 3 damage +1 for every frozen monster and freeze in a medium radius
- Balance: Grit damage increased from 1 to 3
- Balance: Feedback Loop has been reworked: Every time you lose HP, deal twice that damage to the attacking monster
- Balance: Aether Splash has been reworked: Playing a Rune grants 1 bonus damage to Runes. The bonus resets at 10
- Balance: Reforge Weakness now counts Status cards in the deck instead of those in hand
- Balance: Mental Wall mana cost decreased from 1 to 0
- Balance: Infuse now additionally exhausts Status cards in hand
- Balance: Vitruvian Mage now deals damage in medium radius instead of a single monster
- Balance: Hearteater Bolt now adds the bonus (strength of a killed monster) to the next Bolt played instead of the Hearteater Bolt card itself
- Balance: Bolt Hell now deals damage in medium radius instead of a single monster
- Balance: Rewrite mana cost decreased from 2 to 1 and the number of added scrolls increased from 1 to 2
- Balance: Sunray Rune now deals damage in medium radius instead of cone and has a +2 damage bonus for each Status in your deck
- Balance: Anamnesis has been reworked: If you got damaged last turn heal 20% of your MaxHP to all heroes
- Balance: Switcheroo has been reworked: Playing a Rune increases bonus damage to Runes. The bonus resets at 6
- Balance: Swell has been reworked: If you got damaged last turn heal 20% of your MaxHP to yourself
- Balance: Conduit Aura is now a Strain, not an Exhaust card. Has the damage increased from 1 to 3
- Balance: Glass Shrike now sets the HP to 50% of your Max HP instead of 15
- Balance: Dark Pact now deals 50% of your Max HP damage instead of 10
As Always,
Stay Safe in the Paper Dungeon :archduck:
Konstanty
