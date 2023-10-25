"Floating Life 2" Version 1.0.2.45 Update Announcement

I. Function Optimization

1.Forge Function:

① You can now select the number of items to forge

② The required materials for forging will now be automatically added

③ The probability of forging high-level equipment has been increased

2.Bosses now have a small chance to drop their own skills

3.Added a function to lock character creation attributes

4.Now, you can improve affection with NPCs by sparring

5.New Qi-refining methods have been added to town and sect shops

6.The save file read with F9 has been changed to a manual save

7.The reduction of lifespan in initial attributes has been weakened

8.Added team formation guide

9.Optimized save file interface

10.Adjusted the skill set for initial battle

11.Increased the number of large spiritual energy points in the Southern Heaven Secret Realm

12.The automatic combat function can now be used from the first level of Qi-refining

13.Adjusted equipment sale prices

14.Optimized shop interface

II. Bug Fixes

1.Fixed the issue where other events could not be triggered after seizing spirit energy

2.Fixed the issue of abnormal distribution of mysterious bone piece related adventure items

3.Fixed the error where Qingmen NPC was incorrectly using banner skills

4.Fixed the issue where there was no rollback after failing a task

5.Fixed the issue where techniques cannot be purchased in "Crouching Dragon Valley"

6.Fixed the issue where the "Mending A Broken Mirror" task cannot be completed

7.Fixed the issue where spiritual energy points cannot be cultivated in "Thousand Rose Cave"

8.Fixed the issue where "Crouching Dragon Valley" in Southern Heaven Secret Realm cannot be entered

9.Fixed the issue where the Ice City Auction House cannot be found in the "Venturing into Tiger's Den" task

10.Fixed the issue where adventures in Southern Heaven Secret Realm do not trigger

11.Fixed errors in equipment descriptions