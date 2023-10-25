October 25 Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

A small update was released earlier to resolve certain issues in The Devil Within: Satgat !

Resolved Issues

Resolved an issue where in certain situations, players would not receive an item needed to progress with the game after a conversation event.

Resolved an issue where certain settings were not functioning as intended.

Resolved an issue where when riding the elevator, the background assets were not being displayed as intended.

Resolved an issue where certain UI elements were not being displayed nor functioning as intended.

Known Issues

There is an issue where in certain situations, the game intermittently ends after certain battles

There is an issue where though the elevator has been turned on, the elevator looks as if it is turned off. However, it does work as intended as this is a graphical issue.

Thank you again for submitting feedback! If you have more feedback, suggestions, or encounter certain problems, feel free to let us know in the discussion section or reach out to us in our [Official Discord](discord.gg/67MPtfA5Hm)!