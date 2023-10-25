Hey everyone! We’re back with a quick patch to fix up a few bugs and to help out with readability of some of the text in the garage and character select menus! But first, we’d like to say thanks to everyone who has stopped by and checked out the game - it’s been just about a month since we launched 1.0 and the response has been very nice!

We even got a very positive little writeup in Rock Paper Shotgun last week: https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/highway-rampage-is-an-overwhelming-hypnotic-arcadewell-rampage Hello to everyone who found us through this article, it was a great surprise!

On to the patch notes:

Updated some fonts and text sizes in the garage and character select menu to enhance readability, especially on Steam Deck and smaller screens.

Addressed an issue with some minibosses getting knocked off screen and not being able to return.

Fixed a few CTD events that the map display could trigger in certain early sectors.

As always, you can reach us in the Steam forums if you have questions or comments - thanks again for playing!