Sanguine Gift | Peril Patrol Weapon Coatings

Share · View all patches · Build 12531869 · Last edited 25 October 2023 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is the color of night? Sanguine, my brother.

Purchase the Sanguine Gift bundle in the Shop to inject some life into your Mark VII armor with:

Camazotz helmet

TAS/VETALA helmet attachment

Sanguine Gift chest attachment

Life Thief MA40 AR weapon kit

Mischief Machine mythic effect set

Lil' Devil armor effect

Hex Bats visor

Gangrel Blood armor coatings

Sanguine Slash weapon coatings

Take action of some sort whilst the courage of the day is upon you and swoop to the Shop today!

Patrol this place at your own peril.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the suite of Peril Patrol weapon coatings.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.