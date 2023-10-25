 Skip to content

Halo Infinite update for 25 October 2023

Sanguine Gift | Peril Patrol Weapon Coatings

Halo Infinite update for 25 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What is the color of night? Sanguine, my brother.

Purchase the Sanguine Gift bundle in the Shop to inject some life into your Mark VII armor with:

  • Camazotz helmet
  • TAS/VETALA helmet attachment
  • Sanguine Gift chest attachment
  • Life Thief MA40 AR weapon kit
  • Mischief Machine mythic effect set
  • Lil' Devil armor effect
  • Hex Bats visor
  • Gangrel Blood armor coatings
  • Sanguine Slash weapon coatings

Take action of some sort whilst the courage of the day is upon you and swoop to the Shop today!

Patrol this place at your own peril.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the suite of Peril Patrol weapon coatings.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

