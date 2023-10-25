Hey everyone,

Hope you have been trying out and enjoying the recent Steam Workshop support for Amnesia: The Dark Descent.

There are already over 180 (!) mods available to try out - this is truly insane and we are so happy to see the community engaged after all these years!

So, today we’re enabling Total Conversion support for the workshop as well, meaning you can go buck wild with the mods, if you want to.

Today we’re also launching the anticipated Halloween Update for Amnesia: The Bunker!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1944430/Amnesia_The_Bunker/

This update brings a bunch of new features, adding new horrors and heaps of replay value.

If you've beaten the game once you can challenge yourself with the new Shell Shock mode - or play around with the settings in Custom Mode.

Happy Halloween! 🎃

Watch the trailer now:

Changelog for ATDD version 1.5