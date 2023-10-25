Hey everyone,
Hope you have been trying out and enjoying the recent Steam Workshop support for Amnesia: The Dark Descent.
There are already over 180 (!) mods available to try out - this is truly insane and we are so happy to see the community engaged after all these years!
So, today we’re enabling Total Conversion support for the workshop as well, meaning you can go buck wild with the mods, if you want to.
Today we’re also launching the anticipated Halloween Update for Amnesia: The Bunker!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1944430/Amnesia_The_Bunker/
This update brings a bunch of new features, adding new horrors and heaps of replay value.
If you've beaten the game once you can challenge yourself with the new Shell Shock mode - or play around with the settings in Custom Mode.
Happy Halloween! 🎃
Changelog for ATDD version 1.5
- Added total conversion support through custom story menu
- Fixed support for dds cubemap textures
- Restored old custom story window behaviour when loading an entry
- Added navigation of custom story menu with gamepad
- Fixed a crash caused by using more than 2^16 (65,535) callbacks
- Added option to menu.cfg to allow specifying colors for menu item text
- Added option to main_init.cfg to specify how custom stories are loaded within a custom story (Variables.ShowLocalCustomStoriesOnly)
- Added new script function ShowScreenImage
- Added new script function OnUpdate
- Added #include for .hps files
- Fixed bug where Chests weren't storing their coin requirements in save files
- Fixed option to specify multiple slime types for SlimeAreas
- Updated color picker in editors
- Misc fixes
Changed files in this update