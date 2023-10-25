Hellow~Fellows~I am happy to anounce updatev0.30.
With This update,A new Type of challenging ITEM: Rhythm Item will come to beach .Try to challenge the rhythm and Get Great reward!
More ITEMs will be coming in the next Update.ːsteamhappyː
show case video is On youtube.
DanceDouDoou update for 25 October 2023
Update v0.30~Halloween Event:PumpkinWizard Coming to Beach@v@
Patchnotes via Steam Community
