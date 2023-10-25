 Skip to content

DanceDouDoou update for 25 October 2023

Update v0.30~Halloween Event:PumpkinWizard Coming to Beach@v@

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellow~Fellows~I am happy to anounce updatev0.30.
With This update,A new Type of challenging ITEM: Rhythm Item will come to beach .Try to challenge the rhythm and Get Great reward!
More ITEMs will be coming in the next Update.ːsteamhappyː
show case video is On youtube.

