Start a new round of playtest, try it out and give feedback on your opinions

After a recent period of updates and iterations, the Sanguo's Ambition 4 beta has ushered in a new playtest opening. During the testing period, you can directly obtain testing permissions to play, and you can experience more game content, including:

New selectable factions

Technology that adjusts over balance

Legion based automatic replenishment technology

Friend Watch Mode

Adjusted showdown start time

The adjusted time for declaring oneself emperor

Computer AI logic optimization

More comprehensive shortcut keys

You can provide feedback on any issues in the STEAM community, and we will handle them one by one.

PS：The test version may undergo downtime maintenance at any time，Follow our Discord for more information。