Start a new round of playtest, try it out and give feedback on your opinions

After a recent period of updates and iterations, the Sanguo's Ambition 4 beta has ushered in a new playtest opening. During the testing period, you can directly obtain testing permissions to play, and you can experience more game content, including:
- New selectable factions
- Technology that adjusts over balance
- Legion based automatic replenishment technology
- Friend Watch Mode
- Adjusted showdown start time
- The adjusted time for declaring oneself emperor
- Computer AI logic optimization
- More comprehensive shortcut keys
You can provide feedback on any issues in the STEAM community, and we will handle them one by one.
PS：The test version may undergo downtime maintenance at any time，Follow our Discord for more information。
Changed files in this update