Paraopticon update for 25 October 2023

Another Hotfix 0.2

Paraopticon update for 25 October 2023

Another Hotfix 0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Becasue some people claimed some levels were worse than before i rolled back some changes and
improved at other occasions.
Also:

-fixed a bug ehere the game wouldnt stop at 6am
-optimized some level for performance.

