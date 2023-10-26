 Skip to content

Sketch Crawler update for 26 October 2023

Update v0.67

Share · View all patches · Build 12531526 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, we have prepared another update for you! We added a new game mode, improved game intro, made a lot of gameplay improvements.

  • Hardcore mod - a new game mode, available from the start. In hardcore all cards from the collection are lost on the death of your character, but the experience is doubled.
  • Loot has become more powerful - now cards you pick up can be already leveled up.
  • The duration of effects from elixirs, global spells and resists has changed. Now they last until the character rests.
  • Made a lot of game balance fixes - high level creatures became more powerful. Magic has gotten stronger.
  • Improved redraw quests. Now they are not given for all level objects of the same type, but for a specific object. The quest can be done later on another level. Added cards with descriptions of the quest in the quests section.
  • Added a story intro about the King of Cartoons at the start of the game.
  • Redesigned the store - greatly simplified all the goods, removed crystals. Now all goods can be bought for gold, which is obtained in the game. Removed monetization, crystal and gold mines.
  • Changed the breaking of equipment and weapons. Now they do not go to the graveyard, they can only be repaired at the anvil.
  • Now you can't escape by ally to another level while the player is in danger.
  • Fountains now apply different boosts depending on the color of the fountain.
  • The collection now shows all the upgrades of the selected card.
  • A lot of fixes have been made to card fusing.
  • Made fixes for bad level generation, when the generation gets rooms that can't be accessed.
  • Added a visual hint in the form of cells on the floor. To make it easier to navigate on the level. The hint can be disabled in the settings.
  • Fixed a lot of small bugs and buggy moments.

Enjoy the game!

