Wolfpack Wednesday

Community events are organised by the Wolfpack Community, please remember to keep to the Wolfpack Community standards to ensure everyone has a good time! For more information, please join the Wolfpack Community Discord.

Event Host

Colonel Frost

Event Host Notes

This is a regular community-organized event open to the general population of Wolfpack players. Space is limited. New players are welcome. Captains will be drawn from the cadre vetted and trained for multi-boat tactics published in the base-line division-level rules of engagement. (New players are not required to have read these in advance, but they may be of assistance in understanding what we are doing.) Crews will be assigned to boats from the player pool present in the "open lobbies only" voice channel of the official Wolfpack Discord (WPD) at https://discord.gg/8NVeN7d3. There is an optional sign up link in WP Operations (WPO) Discord: https://discord.gg/3myJa57H. Signing up on WPO will get you an auto ping 30 minutes before the start. Signing up is not a commitment to play or even to show up, nor it is a guaranty there will be space. If you arrive late, you will be assigned to a boat if and when a slot opens. Expect the event to consume three hours. If you need to leave early, you may do so without penalty. Communication is in English, though occasionally we have a Brazilian boat whose crew speak Portuguese. The RoE and other useful information can be found in the Operation Order linked in WPD "looking for game" with the game ad.