Return of the Halloween Event

Hi everyone,

it's the spooky time of the year once again! SnackHunter is part of the Steam Halloween Event 2023 and offers a discounted price and Halloween vibes inside the game! So make sure to be a part of this limited time event.

From 26th of October to the 2th of November there will be a special Halloween Event for SnackHunter! The event includes:

Lots of cool and creepy Halloween objects spread all over the map

A Halloween themed music track

Special Halloween themed customization objects

Happy Halloween!