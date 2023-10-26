 Skip to content

SnackHunter update for 26 October 2023

Return of the Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 12531416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

it's the spooky time of the year once again! SnackHunter is part of the Steam Halloween Event 2023 and offers a discounted price and Halloween vibes inside the game! So make sure to be a part of this limited time event.

From 26th of October to the 2th of November there will be a special Halloween Event for SnackHunter! The event includes:

  • Lots of cool and creepy Halloween objects spread all over the map
  • A Halloween themed music track
  • Special Halloween themed customization objects

Happy Halloween!

