Korea Dynasty 0.5.20 Update

Build 12531361 · Last edited 25 October 2023

Improvements

System

If you pay for accommodation at a tavern, you can sleep for one day, 7 days, or 30 days depending on the amount you pay.

Changes have been made so that you can sleep during the day when you are tired.

Balance

Up to 5 fuels can be added to bonfires and furnaces, and combustion time has been increased.

*Tree branches can be used as fuel.

Optimization/Graphics

Shadow On/Off function

Shadow resolution setting function

Maximum number of waiting frames

*A lot of optimization has been done and some of the less stable graphics settings have been removed.

User convenience

Screen enlargement and reduction functions have been added.

*Basic shortcut keys Page Up, Page Down

You can change the screen zoom, screen zoom, and emotional expression shortcuts in the control settings.

Bug fix