Korea Dynasty 0.5.20 Update

Improvements
System
- If you pay for accommodation at a tavern, you can sleep for one day, 7 days, or 30 days depending on the amount you pay.
- Changes have been made so that you can sleep during the day when you are tired.
Balance
- Up to 5 fuels can be added to bonfires and furnaces, and combustion time has been increased.
*Tree branches can be used as fuel.
Optimization/Graphics
- Shadow On/Off function
- Shadow resolution setting function
- Maximum number of waiting frames
*A lot of optimization has been done and some of the less stable graphics settings have been removed.
User convenience
- Screen enlargement and reduction functions have been added.
*Basic shortcut keys Page Up, Page Down
- You can change the screen zoom, screen zoom, and emotional expression shortcuts in the control settings.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where the tutorial did not proceed.
- Fixed an error where the movement motion of the tutorial NPC was not displayed.
- Fixed an error where the map was not rendered on the national map.
- Fixed an error where hunger and thirst levels did not decrease even when waking up from a night's sleep in a tavern.
Changed files in this update