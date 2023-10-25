 Skip to content

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 25 October 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.20 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • If you pay for accommodation at a tavern, you can sleep for one day, 7 days, or 30 days depending on the amount you pay.
  • Changes have been made so that you can sleep during the day when you are tired.

Balance

  • Up to 5 fuels can be added to bonfires and furnaces, and combustion time has been increased.

*Tree branches can be used as fuel.

Optimization/Graphics

  • Shadow On/Off function
  • Shadow resolution setting function
  • Maximum number of waiting frames

*A lot of optimization has been done and some of the less stable graphics settings have been removed.

User convenience

  • Screen enlargement and reduction functions have been added.

*Basic shortcut keys Page Up, Page Down

  • You can change the screen zoom, screen zoom, and emotional expression shortcuts in the control settings.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an error where the tutorial did not proceed.
  • Fixed an error where the movement motion of the tutorial NPC was not displayed.
  • Fixed an error where the map was not rendered on the national map.
  • Fixed an error where hunger and thirst levels did not decrease even when waking up from a night's sleep in a tavern.

