Early Story Polish

This update brings a number of improvements to the early story of the game (dont worry, more to come)

I'll start by talking about what I changed that isnt spoilery so if you haven't played up until map 8 and want to go in without spoilers theres only one major thing you should know about:

-Added replay tutorial feature, now you can replay the tutorial when new things are added and learn about them the way a new player would!

-Added more context of what JC is within its universe to the tutorial to kickstart the idea maybe something is off in there.

-Adjusted colors in the tutorial, I think its much better on the eyes now.

-Added a button to skip the tutorial, for anyone who's already seen it before and is deleting their save.

-Adjusted colors in the Map 1 spawnable area.

-Adjusted Map 3 doghouse so it is now enterable (not really sure why you'd do that but feel free).

-Adjusted hint that kicks off the story to be much more appealing to the eyes.

I'm very glad to say that progress is back up to the usual standard, I will freely admit I was slacking the last month or so and for that I apologize.

I hope you guys have been loving the NPCs as much as I have, they are pretty funny.

As always a big thanks to you guys the players, and my personal friends who help test and give feedback, and I hope you have enjoyed.

Now here's the spoilery stuff, again if you haven't played the game yet and intend to I really advise you discontinue reading now.

Majorly overhauled the encounter with Bandito The Shiba to be much more intense and less bombarding.

-The hint is now left on a bright red clipboard in the main menu from Bandito, this makes more sense as it is him waiting for you not the Warplight

-Andrew's corpse is now accessible, this is to entice the player to investigate.

-At first, it is just the gate, Neo, Bandito and some decor which shows up

Once you approach, the glass closes and the lighting changes and the Warplights provide you a portal to go through if you wish to. This flows much more fluidly than before.

-Warplight portal now has appropriate ambient sounds.

-Warplight portal has boards covering it that you must pull off.

-Bandito's TV advising you to leave now has his special vfx on it, and a nicer font.

-Bandito's TV now plays static sound.

-The diorama of Guy shooting himself (its symbolic) now has appropriate lighting.

-The Minotaur (his name is Mathias, but its never really said) now has an icon same as the shiba, which shows up infront of his portal and at the end of his corridor in Map 5.

-Map 5 corridor has lighting adjustments, and I elected to remove the apparition of Mathias since it didn't really make much sense

Overall just completely overhauled the early story of the game, its much more fluid and a nicer experience now, I would recommend deleting your save to go give it a shot.

Thats it for now, but here's a little preview of some future stuff I've been cookin up:



Hope you guys enjoy the new changes!