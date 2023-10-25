Update 6.0.13

Content
- Halloween Event is now live! A satanic a day keeps the doctor away, or so they say =)
- Added Gore back to the game, organic enemies now spill blood when killed
- Added Underground Garden dungeon back into the game
- Added Burstshot enemy affix, ranged enemies shoot 3 projectiles and melee enemies perform 3 attacks fast
- Added Colossus enemy affix, tanky enemies with a 50% thorns vs physical (damage is calculated from raw weapon damage)
- Added Commander enemy affix, Commander's minions are immune when near, once the commander dies the minions become vulnerable
Balance
- Added enemy density to sheeponia
- Buffed Enemy density and zone level (150 > 350) in Ruby Gardens
- Unstable Rifts now provide 150% extra mf per kill + hell rift MS increased from 15% to 50%
- Buffed Chaos Shrine spawn rate by 5% and top reward chances by 8%
- Removed life replenish from wormhole bosses
- Every 1000 skillpoints in mining now adds +1 to maximum possible oredrops (7 at 5000) for every node you mine
- Removed a few enemy packs from Distorted Horizons floors 1 and 2 but buffed floor 3.
- Buffed enemy density in underwhelming dungeons
- Changed Dark Oath strike proc in Unholy God's Flail into an aura
- Changed a few jewelcrafting recipes to use Storm Opal
- Modified Enraged enemy affix, now enrages at 50% life gaining more life replenish and attack speed
- Buffed Hypothermia (Heroic Item) base damage, added Enhanced Damage, increased Additive Cold Damage min/max, increased Cold Skills min/max, added Cast on hit chance for level 60-80 torrent
Qol tweaks
- Augments are now shown in journal
- Market open now focuses on text field be default so you can start typing without clicking it
- Key Dungeon zone text is now red instead of purple
- Satanic Zone dungeons now also have purple text indicating its also satanic
- Mobile version now shows satanic zones properly
- Added proper Russian translation by our community member Madjasti
- Quest objects no longer spawn once the quest is completed
- Increased Angelic Key sound range to same as satanics
- SS tier satanics now also show in chat
- When you get a buff from any source (item proc etc) it no longer overwrites the value of the buff unless the new value is stronger than the old one, but it refreshes the duration.
- Removed hovering indicator from empty socket slots since its misleading
- You can now jump down from cliffs but not up
Fixes
- Fixed Shadow Realm portal bug
- Fixed Demonform missing textures if used on another class from loaded dice etc
- Fixed Chaos and Reaper shrines enemy rarities (no more trash mobs)
- Fix to loot not drawing on the map
- Fixed muspelheim rock hitboxes
- Fixed Guild Perks not saving
- Fixed Season Rewards not working correctly
- Fixed a multiplayer bug with shrines
- Fixed guns not shooting over water etc
- Fixed Stacked Pain mercenary skill tooltip saying slow when its stun
- Fixed Loading Issues in Act 8-1 and 8-2
- Fixed a bug with force move or using the movement skill in LMB would lock into enemies
- Fixed a bug with Block Rating calculation giving too much block
- Fixed Town entrance and exit names drawing in wrong spot
Redneck
- Truck bullets go through walls now
Viking
- Added effect indicator for Whirlwind
Paladin
- Fixed Lightning Break on Lightning Fury (also halved the scaling as its already strong)
- Fixed Fist of Heavens augment size scaling
- Fixed Hammers destroying them selves if spawned inside a wall
Shaman
- Tornado augment now releases small piercing twisters dealing a portion of the tornado's damage
Plague Doctor
- Added Toxic Flask augment for Plague Doctor
- Miasma now gains additive damage from the initial attack aswell
Shield Lancer
- Buffed Spiked Shields base damage, synergy and armor scaling.
Marksman
- Fixed Gunner Drone not benefitting from master mechanic damage
- Fixed a Bug with Turret Mastery and turret attack frequency
Necromancer
- Fixed Damned Legion Augment not increasing shockwave size
Demonspawn
- Fixed Blood Surge augment second cast not proccing blood tendrils
