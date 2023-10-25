GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-10-25

We are releasing a small patch today to correct a couple if things that the community reported after the release of ALT://Rundown 6.0. For some reason prisoners like it extra dark down in The Complex so we fixed some lights that over-exposed the horrors beneath. We also made sentries aim towards the body of headless chargers and items easier to pick up if they ended up in the wrong places.

And we may or may not have snuck something in there in preparation for Halloween.

Patch notes

Fixed bug where the lights in a couple zones were unintentionally changed

Fixed bug where Sentries were unable to aim at Chargers bodies

Fixed most scenarios where you couldn't pickup some carriable items if you dropped them in certain places on the ground

Updated silhouettes for players behind objects

If you need a refresher on what horrors ALT://Rundown 6.0 brings back we made this overview.