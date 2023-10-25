 Skip to content

GTFO update for 25 October 2023

GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-10-25

GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-10-25

We are releasing a small patch today to correct a couple if things that the community reported after the release of ALT://Rundown 6.0. For some reason prisoners like it extra dark down in The Complex so we fixed some lights that over-exposed the horrors beneath. We also made sentries aim towards the body of headless chargers and items easier to pick up if they ended up in the wrong places.

And we may or may not have snuck something in there in preparation for Halloween.

Patch notes

  • Fixed bug where the lights in a couple zones were unintentionally changed
  • Fixed bug where Sentries were unable to aim at Chargers bodies
  • Fixed most scenarios where you couldn't pickup some carriable items if you dropped them in certain places on the ground
  • Updated silhouettes for players behind objects

If you need a refresher on what horrors ALT://Rundown 6.0 brings back we made this overview.

