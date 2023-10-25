 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ACRES update for 25 October 2023

Localization Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12531250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.23.1025

Improved localization and translations for the following languages

  • Simplified Chinese
  • German
  • Russian
  • French
  • Spanish

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2460921 Depot 2460921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link