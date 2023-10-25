 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ハーデリアクエスト update for 25 October 2023

WASD movement is now supported!

Share · View all patches · Build 12531229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WASD movement is now supported!
From now on, you can play with a keyboard without a crosshair or with the keys you are used to in FPS/TPS!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2248191 Depot 2248191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link