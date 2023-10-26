 Skip to content

SYNCED update for 26 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.134

Share · View all patches · Build 12531178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Runners,

Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:

New Content:

  • Master Ops++ added to Dead Sectors:

    • Master Ops++: In this mode, bosses will challenge Runners with even stronger abilities. Master Ops++ requires higher proficiency in your skills and a thorough understanding of the boss mechanics to successfully clear the stages
    • New Master Ops++ weekly missions have also been added

  • Added 38 new Red Mods, which can be obtained in Elite Run Endless Mode & Weekly Master Ops++ missions

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios
  • Fixed some localization issues
  • Fixed an issue which caused incorrect death animations to play when larger Nanos were defeated
  • Fixed an incorrect "swing" effect for the water bottle and grenade featured on the Lucky Leshy skin
  • Fixed an issue which occured when shooting at Nanos with The Bouncer: split bullets would not hit the original target and deal no damage when the original target moves
  • Fixed an issue which resulted in controllers failing to work correctly after attempting to claim rewards through the task interface via the store interface
  • Fixed an issue where Runners could accept a team invitation link from the world chat channel despite Power level being lower than the level requirement
  • Fixed occasional lag when rolling
  • Fixed an occasional overlap between a weapon's iron sight and its reflex sight when using ADS

General Optimization:

  • Reduced the challenge posed by NanoPillar enemies:

    • The number of NanoPillar spikes has been adjusted to 1
    • The NanoPillar will no longer give chase if the player moves away

  • Gold and red mods are now filtered out automatically when using the Batch Recycle feature

  • The maximum knockback distance has been adjusted from 10 meters to 4 meters

  • The drop rate of Guntech weapons dropped from caches has been adjusted as follows:

    • The first 4 levels will drop 1 specific Guntech weapon
    • Levels 5-18 will drop 1 random Guntech weapon (excluding gold quality guns)
    • The following levels will have a random chance to drop GunTech weapons (excluding gold quality guns)

  • Tyrant Flamers no longer deal ground burning damage to other enemy Nanos (however a status effect may still be applied)

  • Added a shader compilation progress bar, which is now visible after launching the game

  • Weak points are now displayed when enemy Nanos are knocked into the air

  • The "Healthy Dodge" mod cooldown has been extended from 5 seconds to 30 seconds

Weapon Balance Optimization：
We have completed a comprehensive review of Vicious Cycle's performance in-game and made the following adjustments:

Weapon Basics

Before:
Fire Piercing Blades that return to the weapon when reloading or reaching their maximum distance. May also trigger a Stun effect.

After:

  • Fire Piercing Blades that can penetrate enemies
  • Every 3 shots a special Piercing Blade will fire that can return back to the weapon
  • Each time the weapon is reloaded, or when the Piercing Blades reach their maximum distance, the special Piercing Blades will return to the weapon and deal damage
  • In addition, every 4th special Piercing Blade will turn into a lightning ball and deal area damage on its way back, and all special Piercing Blades will have a chance to trigger a Stun effect

Stat Changes

  • Bullet velocity increase: 8000 → 16000 (160m/s)
  • Penetration damage no longer reduces upon each successive penetration
  • Flight time → 0.5 seconds
  • Flight distance: 60m → 80m
  • Penetration target count: 2/4/6/8/10 → 20 for all levels

Returning bullets have also received visual upgrades

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

