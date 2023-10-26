Patch Notes 1.0.134

Attention Runners,
Maintenance is now complete, and you can enter the game once again. Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in this patch:
New Content:
-
Master Ops++ added to Dead Sectors:
- Master Ops++: In this mode, bosses will challenge Runners with even stronger abilities. Master Ops++ requires higher proficiency in your skills and a thorough understanding of the boss mechanics to successfully clear the stages
- New Master Ops++ weekly missions have also been added
-
Added 38 new Red Mods, which can be obtained in Elite Run Endless Mode & Weekly Master Ops++ missions
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved additional technical issues that could lead to crashes in some scenarios
- Fixed some localization issues
- Fixed an issue which caused incorrect death animations to play when larger Nanos were defeated
- Fixed an incorrect "swing" effect for the water bottle and grenade featured on the Lucky Leshy skin
- Fixed an issue which occured when shooting at Nanos with The Bouncer: split bullets would not hit the original target and deal no damage when the original target moves
- Fixed an issue which resulted in controllers failing to work correctly after attempting to claim rewards through the task interface via the store interface
- Fixed an issue where Runners could accept a team invitation link from the world chat channel despite Power level being lower than the level requirement
- Fixed occasional lag when rolling
- Fixed an occasional overlap between a weapon's iron sight and its reflex sight when using ADS
General Optimization:
-
Reduced the challenge posed by NanoPillar enemies:
- The number of NanoPillar spikes has been adjusted to 1
- The NanoPillar will no longer give chase if the player moves away
-
Gold and red mods are now filtered out automatically when using the Batch Recycle feature
-
The maximum knockback distance has been adjusted from 10 meters to 4 meters
-
The drop rate of Guntech weapons dropped from caches has been adjusted as follows:
- The first 4 levels will drop 1 specific Guntech weapon
- Levels 5-18 will drop 1 random Guntech weapon (excluding gold quality guns)
- The following levels will have a random chance to drop GunTech weapons (excluding gold quality guns)
-
Tyrant Flamers no longer deal ground burning damage to other enemy Nanos (however a status effect may still be applied)
-
Added a shader compilation progress bar, which is now visible after launching the game
-
Weak points are now displayed when enemy Nanos are knocked into the air
-
The "Healthy Dodge" mod cooldown has been extended from 5 seconds to 30 seconds
Weapon Balance Optimization：
We have completed a comprehensive review of Vicious Cycle's performance in-game and made the following adjustments:
Weapon Basics
Before:
Fire Piercing Blades that return to the weapon when reloading or reaching their maximum distance. May also trigger a Stun effect.
After:
- Fire Piercing Blades that can penetrate enemies
- Every 3 shots a special Piercing Blade will fire that can return back to the weapon
- Each time the weapon is reloaded, or when the Piercing Blades reach their maximum distance, the special Piercing Blades will return to the weapon and deal damage
- In addition, every 4th special Piercing Blade will turn into a lightning ball and deal area damage on its way back, and all special Piercing Blades will have a chance to trigger a Stun effect
Stat Changes
- Bullet velocity increase: 8000 → 16000 (160m/s)
- Penetration damage no longer reduces upon each successive penetration
- Flight time → 0.5 seconds
- Flight distance: 60m → 80m
- Penetration target count: 2/4/6/8/10 → 20 for all levels
Returning bullets have also received visual upgrades
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
