Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 25 October 2023

0.3.37

Build 12531118 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New vehicle: Sherman Firefly!
-The critical attribute, which was added several versions ago, is now displayed on the turret card. It represents the probability of your shells hitting the weak spots inside enemy vehicles, causing an additional 100% damage.
-The default critical hit rate is 10%, HE shells have 0%, and the British uncapped AP shells have 30%.
-Fixed a bug where sometimes the shots wouldn't fire, which was actually due to the setting that prevented shooting if the mouse was on the UI.
-Continued to reduce the number of maus in high difficulty levels.

