Liftoff: Micro Drones update for 25 October 2023

Update 0.6.3 released!

Update 0.6.3 released! · Build 12531050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big update with a small changelist: the inclusion of the fan favorite Mobula 6 by Happymodel has expanded the array of accessible micro drones to 14! And this is just the beginning, as we have an array of additional options in store for you in the upcoming updates.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our latest brand partner, Happymodel, for their trust in Liftoff: Micro Drones. Working with them has been an absolute delight, and we eagerly anticipate the continued growth of our partnership in the times ahead.

